Charlotte concerts you need to know about

Hot acts are hitting the road and many are headed to the Queen City. To help local music fans, we’ve compiled a list of Charlotte venues where popular performers are making stops.

We’ve included a few festivals you may want to add to your calendar as well.

Unless otherwise noted, tickets for each show are on sale at the venue box office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM

Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker – April 27, 2024

George Strait with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – June 1, 2024

Morgan Wallen with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin – July 18-19, 2024

Address: 800 South Mint St.

BOJANGLES COLISEUM

Winter Jam 2024 featuring Newsong, Crowder, Lecrae, Cain and others – Jan. 28, 2024

Address: 2700 East Independence Blvd.

PNC MUSIC PAVILION

Hozier – April 23, 2024

Needtobreathe – April 25, 2024

Foo Fighters – May 9, 2024 (tickets go on sale Dec. 14)

Judas Priest – May 14, 2024

Niall Horan – June 5, 2024

Alanis Morissette – June 26, 2024

Foreigner and Styx – July 13, 2024

Sammy Hagar – July 19, 2024

Creed – July 24, 2024

New Kids on the Block – July 27, 2024

Loserville 2024 with Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman and others – Aug. 2, 2024

Hank Williams Jr. – Aug. 9, 2024 (tickets go on sale Dec. 15)

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago – Aug. 13, 2024

Thirty Seconds to Mars – Aug. 20, 2024

Green Day – Aug. 26, 2024

(Comedy) Sebastian Maniscalco – Sept. 14, 2024

Hootie & The Blowfish – Sept. 19, 2024

Address: 707 Pavilion Blvd.

SPECTRUM CENTER

Tool – Jan. 21, 2024

Playboi Carti – Jan. 28, 2024

Frankie Beverly & Maze’s with Patti LaBelle – Feb 3, 2024

Lauren Daigle – Feb. 22, 2024

Trilogy Tour 2024 with Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull – March 2, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo – March 8, 2024

Bryan Adams – March 10, 2024

The Eagles – March 16, 2024

Nicki Minaj – March 26, 2024 (tickets go on sale Dec. 15)

Bad Bunny – May 10, 2024

Tim McGraw – May 17, 2024

NF – May 18, 2024

Los Temerarios – Nov. 3, 2024

Iron Maiden – Nov. 13, 2024

Address: 333 East Trade St.

FESTIVALS

Dreamville Festival (lineup to be announced) — April 6-7, 2024, at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. Link

Moo and Brew Festival featuring The Revivalists, Hippo Campus, Flipturn, and others — April 12-14, 2024, at AvidXchange Music Factory. Link

High Water Music Festival featuring Noah Kaha, Fleet Foxes, Hozier, The Flaming Lips, Grace Potter and others — April 20-21, 2024, at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Link

MerleFest featuring Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours, The Teskey Brothers, Nickel Creek and others — April 25-28, 2024 at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. Link

Lovin’ Life Music Fest (lineup to be announced) — May 3-5, 2024, in First Ward in Uptown Charlotte. Link

Carolina Country Music Fest featuring Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood and others — June 6-9, 2024 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach. Link (Sold Out)

