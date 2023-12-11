Charlotte concerts you need to know about
Hot acts are hitting the road and many are headed to the Queen City. To help local music fans, we’ve compiled a list of Charlotte venues where popular performers are making stops.
We’ve included a few festivals you may want to add to your calendar as well.
Unless otherwise noted, tickets for each show are on sale at the venue box office and online at Ticketmaster.com.
BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM
Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker – April 27, 2024
George Strait with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – June 1, 2024
Morgan Wallen with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin – July 18-19, 2024
Address: 800 South Mint St.
BOJANGLES COLISEUM
Winter Jam 2024 featuring Newsong, Crowder, Lecrae, Cain and others – Jan. 28, 2024
Address: 2700 East Independence Blvd.
PNC MUSIC PAVILION
Hozier – April 23, 2024
Needtobreathe – April 25, 2024
Foo Fighters – May 9, 2024 (tickets go on sale Dec. 14)
Judas Priest – May 14, 2024
Niall Horan – June 5, 2024
Alanis Morissette – June 26, 2024
Foreigner and Styx – July 13, 2024
Sammy Hagar – July 19, 2024
Creed – July 24, 2024
New Kids on the Block – July 27, 2024
Loserville 2024 with Limp Bizkit, Bones, Corey Feldman and others – Aug. 2, 2024
Hank Williams Jr. – Aug. 9, 2024 (tickets go on sale Dec. 15)
Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago – Aug. 13, 2024
Thirty Seconds to Mars – Aug. 20, 2024
Green Day – Aug. 26, 2024
(Comedy) Sebastian Maniscalco – Sept. 14, 2024
Hootie & The Blowfish – Sept. 19, 2024
Address: 707 Pavilion Blvd.
SPECTRUM CENTER
Tool – Jan. 21, 2024
Playboi Carti – Jan. 28, 2024
Frankie Beverly & Maze’s with Patti LaBelle – Feb 3, 2024
Lauren Daigle – Feb. 22, 2024
Trilogy Tour 2024 with Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull – March 2, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo – March 8, 2024
Bryan Adams – March 10, 2024
The Eagles – March 16, 2024
Nicki Minaj – March 26, 2024 (tickets go on sale Dec. 15)
Bad Bunny – May 10, 2024
Tim McGraw – May 17, 2024
NF – May 18, 2024
Los Temerarios – Nov. 3, 2024
Iron Maiden – Nov. 13, 2024
Address: 333 East Trade St.
FESTIVALS
Dreamville Festival (lineup to be announced) — April 6-7, 2024, at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. Link
Moo and Brew Festival featuring The Revivalists, Hippo Campus, Flipturn, and others — April 12-14, 2024, at AvidXchange Music Factory. Link
High Water Music Festival featuring Noah Kaha, Fleet Foxes, Hozier, The Flaming Lips, Grace Potter and others — April 20-21, 2024, at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Link
MerleFest featuring Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours, The Teskey Brothers, Nickel Creek and others — April 25-28, 2024 at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. Link
Lovin’ Life Music Fest (lineup to be announced) — May 3-5, 2024, in First Ward in Uptown Charlotte. Link
Carolina Country Music Fest featuring Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood and others — June 6-9, 2024 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach. Link (Sold Out)
