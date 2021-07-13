Charlotte’s congresswoman ‘watching’ CMS issues related to Myers Park rape reports

Anna Maria Della Costa, Alexandra Karlinchak
·3 min read

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, during a visit to Charlotte schools on Monday, offered her support to students at Myers Park High School who have rallied behind survivors of sexual assault.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students have protested and are calling for change at CMS as a civil lawsuit continues against the district, stemming from a reported sexual assault on campus more than five years ago.

Mainly, students want more education on Title IX and how to file a complaint. They’re worried there’s fear of being bullied or not believed if a sexual assault report needs to be filed, various students have said.

Adams — whose 12th Congressional District includes Charlotte and who spent much of Monday with U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona — told the Observer: “We’re certainly watching to see what’s going to happen ... but we certainly offer our support to all students and children.”

Cardona’s visit included stops at Johnson C. Smith University and Paw Creek Elementary School with Adams. They spent time with students, educators and parents. In between events, the Observer asked the congresswoman about recent controversy involving the past reports of rape at Myers Park High.

“I don’t think anybody should be harassed,” she said. “And I think that the school, the school board and the administration will be doing everything that they can.”

Federal Title IX investigation reveals issues with CMS response to sexual assault reports

Multiple sexual assault reports on Myers Park High campus. Here’s a timeline.

Cardona, sworn in earlier this year in President Joe Biden’s administration, focused his visit to North Carolina on issues of post-COVID-19 education efforts, investments in historically-Black colleges and universities and supporting children with disabilities.

“Know that we’ve got your back — all students matter,” he said, referring to his advice for students who say they’re worried about response if they report sexual harassment or sexual assault at school.

“We have to build back better and that also means making sure school environments are places where all students feel welcome and accepted.”

Title IX at CMS

The Observer reported last week on a federal investigation from 2016 to 2017 that found CMS violated part of its Title IX obligations after a student reported being raped at Myers Park High School.

According to public records, the federal education department’s Office of Civil Rights investigation stemmed from a report that an 18-year-old male student led a female student into the campus’ woods at Myers Park. She was 17 at the time she was sexually assaulted at school, according to a lawsuit she filed in December 2018.

Her lawsuit is pending, with a judge writing last year that there is initial evidence her report of sexual assault was likely not properly handled, the Observer has previously reported.

Her case and a lawsuit filed in 2019 from another former Myers Park High student with similar allegations — that the school and district mishandled her report of sexual assault — have spurred questions about CMS’ response to alleged sexual violence on campus.

The federal education department’s review of the Title IX complaint concluded that CMS officials did take some appropriate action, including notifying police, suspending the accused male for 10 days, and granting the female student’s request for a transfer.

Between the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years at Myers Park High, alone, there were 16 sexual harassment claims from students, according to CMS data previously released to the Observer.

An Observer investigation last month also found that during those same years, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police received seven reports of rape/sexual assault or forcible fondling at Myers Park High.

In recent weeks, Myers Park High students through a petition on Change.org have demanded CMS “remove” Principal Mark Bosco.

Bosco, 51, has worked in the district since 1994. He was promoted to principal at Myers Park in 2013.

Bosco could not be reached for comment on this story. According to his automated email reply, he is out of the office until Aug. 5.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lab evidence and phone records led to murder charge in boy's death

    Theresa Balboa, who is accused of hiding Samuel Olson's body, appeared in court for the first time since being charged with capital murder.

  • SC’s McMaster opposes recreational marijuana. Medical use a ‘different story,’ he says

    McMaster’s statements came a day after one of his Democratic challengers, Joe Cunningham, said he is in favor of legalizing both recreational and medicinal cannabis.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Rich countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday. The WHO's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said the global health agency had not seen evidence showing that booster shots were necessary for those who have received a full course of vaccines. "It has to be based on the science and the data, not on individual companies declaring that their vaccines need to be administered as a booster dose," she said.

  • Former Nickelodeon star's victim calls pain 'indescribable.' How celebrity denies survivors justice.

    Celebrities who perpetrate sexual violence leverage access to young audiences as well as parents' trust in wholesome media brands.

  • The Supreme Court will hear arguments to reinstate the death penalty against Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence was overturned last year by a lower court.

  • Federal lawsuit will seek $30 million, body-camera footage in Andrew Brown Jr. killing

    “We are going to get the full transparency leading up to the incident,” attorney Harry Daniels says.

  • Saints 2021 schedule previews: Carolina Panthers

    New Orleans Saints 2021 schedule: Carolina Panthers preview

  • NBA betting: Chris Paul is Finals MVP favorite, but Giannis closing in

    The race for the NBA Finals MVP has narrowed down to two main competitors: Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Hong Kong district councilors must take oath despite exodus

    Hong Kong’s leader said Tuesday that remaining elected district councilors will still need to take an oath pledging allegiance to the city despite the resignation of dozens of their peers who are refusing to do so. The resignations follow media reports that councilors may have to repay their wages if they are later disqualified from office. The requirement that the city’s more than 400 district councilors take the oath was introduced this year.

  • Georgian parliament stormed after journalist's death

    Shouting, pushing and shoving - the scene in Georgia's parliament on Monday (July 12). Scuffles broke out as journalists and opposition politicians tried to enter the lower house to protest the death of a journalist, beaten up during violence against LGBT activists.The majority were turned away by security, but some did get through, sparking chaos.Cameraman Alexander Lashkarava was badly hurt along with several other journalists as violent groups ransacked an LBGT+ campaign office last week, prompting activists to call off their pride march.He was later found dead at his home by his mother, according to the channel he worked for, TV Pirveli.It did not disclose the cause of his death, and neither have police.The interior ministry said it had opened a criminal case.Hundreds rallied in the capital Tbilisi in anger on Sunday (July 11). Protesters called for the resignation of the prime minister and his government. They accuse Irakli Garibashvili of failing to protect journalists and allowing violence by radical groups.The Interior Ministry said on Monday that police have detained a new suspect in the violence against the journalists.It said at least 20 people have now been detained for attacks against media - including five held responsible for physical and verbal abuse against TV Pirveli's camera crew.

  • WHO warns individuals against mixing and matching COVID vaccines

    The World Health Organization's chief scientist has advised individuals against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, saying such decisions should be left to public health authorities. "It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here," Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing on Monday after a question about booster shots. Swaminathan had called mixing a "data-free zone" but later clarified her remarks in an overnight tweet.

  • Britain will work with Taliban if ‘they take off terrorist balaclava and enter Afghan government’

    The Government will work with the Taliban should they enter the government in Afghanistan, the Defence Secretary has said. After 20 years of war, the UK would accept their former enemies sharing power in Afghanistan, as long as certain international obligations are upheld, according to Ben Wallace. Speaking to The Telegraph in Washington, where he was visiting his opposite number in the Pentagon, Britain’s Defence Secretary said the Taliban would be unlikely to make the mistakes of the past. Ins

  • FCC gives state prisons tech options to quash cellphones

    Federal regulators are giving state prisons across the country more technological options to combat contraband cellphones, which prison officials have long said represent the greatest security threat behind bars. The Federal Communications Commission had been set to discuss “taking steps to combat contraband wireless devices in correctional facilities" during a meeting Tuesday, but officials said at the beginning of the discussion that they had already adopted a ruling on the issue and wouldn't be going over it. In a comment posted online, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the commission's action “sets up a streamlined system for corrections department officials to use certified contraband interdiction systems to identify where contraband phones may be in use and request that wireless carriers have them deactivated.”

  • Watch Richard Branson Float in Space During Virgin Galactic Flight

    Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and five crew members successfully traveled to the edge of space, experiencing weightlessness aboard a Virgin Galactic spacecraft. The flight is part of a push to spur a new space-tourism industry. Photo: Virgin Galactic

  • Judge denies request to change 'trauma' wording in Chauvin memo

    "He had an opportunity to read what Ellison said with an open mind and do the right thing and modify his order," a former public defender said. "But instead, you see defensiveness."

  • Barack Obama Has Shared His Annual Summer Reading List

    The former President has something for everyone in his collection of summer books.

  • Britney Spears' conservatorship, explained

    Spears, 39, has asked the court to end her conservatorship, calling it abusive.

  • Tackling student debt may have just gotten easier as 4 more advocates join Biden's ranks

    The new hires came from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that Elizabeth Warren spearheaded to protect student-loan borrowers.

  • Taco Bell employees set off fireworks inside restaurant, cause fire after accidentally locking themselves out

    A Taco Bell employee was arrested on Monday in Nashville, after she and her coworkers allegedly set off fireworks inside the restaurant, causing the building to catch fire as they watched from afar and accidentally locked themselves out. “According to the surveillance footage, the employees can be seen locking the doors to the dining room to keep customers from entering the business,” the fire department said in the statement.

  • 'Revolution is coming': Cuba protests cheered by Florida exiles who rally in solidarity

    Stunned by Sunday protests, Cuba's communist regime deflected responsibility while Cuban-Americans hoped unrest will lead to change in government.