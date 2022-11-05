Charlotte could see among nation’s top job, wage growth through 2060

Economic data recently analyzed by financial news website 24/7 Wall St. shows the Charlotte metro’s job market as well-positioned in the decades ahead.

24/7 Wall St. compiled separate rankings on U.S. metros where wages will rise the most and that will add the highest number of jobs — between now and 2060. The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area appears on both rankings, landing in the top 20.

The rankings are based on a national set of economic and demographic data from Washington, D.C.-based research firm Woods & Poole Economics Inc.

The firm pegs the Charlotte metro’s personal income per capita this year at $51,531, in 2012 dollars. By 2060, it predicts that will increase 84.4% to $95,043. That lands Charlotte at No. 12 on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 40 metros where incomes will increase the most by 2060.

In terms of job growth in the Charlotte metro, Woods & Poole predicts another whopping increase of 104.6%, from 1.77 million in 2022 to 3.63 million in 2060.

That scores Charlotte a similar rank by 24/7 Wall St., at No. 13 among the 40 metros expected to add the highest number of jobs by 2060.

