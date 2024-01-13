Charlotte could see snow as deep freeze blankets NC, 5” in the mountains, NWS says

Charlotte could see its first snow in nearly two years with an expected deep freeze early in the week, a National Weather Service forecaster said Saturday.

No accumulations are expected if it does snow anywhere between 2 and 10 a.m. in the Queen City on Tuesday, meteorologist Andrew Kimball of the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, told The Charlotte Observer.

The same frigid, wintry-mix air mass could dump up to 5 inches of snow Monday on counties bordering Tennessee, including Graham, Swain, Madison and Avery, Kimball said.

The chance of snow and rain in Charlotte early Tuesday was a less than 30%.

Still, Kimball said snowflakes could very well form as temperatures are predicted to plummet in the early morning hours.

Charlotte last saw snow on Jan. 29, 2022, when 2/10ths of an inch fell, Kimball said.

The flakes would end a long snow drought in Charlotte, which since the 1800s has had a historic average yearly snowfall that stands at 4.3 inches, Kimball said.

The wintry weather forecast follows days of severe storms that spawned a deadly tornado in Catawba County and dumped heavy rains on much of the state.

NWS Friday tweet:

Expect breezy winds through the day with high temperatures slightly below normal. A cold front arrives from the northwest Sunday morning, with additional dry and cool air spilling across the region. Wintry precipitation may return to the NC mountains on Monday. #ncwx #gawx #scwx pic.twitter.com/RorUiBgBoM — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 13, 2024

Expect breezy winds on Saturday and slightly below-normal temperatures in Charlotte, the NWS office said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Skies should remain sunny on Saturday and Sunday, with predicted highs of 50 and 52, according to the NWS forecast.

Highs are forecast to fall to 47 on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, 45 on Tuesday and 39 on Wednesday and 46 on Thursday and Friday.

After Tuesday’s expected precipitation, sunshine should return for the rest of the week, the NWS forecast showed.

With storms moving out of our area, thoughts turn to the forecast. A frigid air mass moves in next week with much below normal temperatures, especially overnight lows. Keep up to date with the latest forecasts. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/3tEWv2riul — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 12, 2024