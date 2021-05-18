Charlotte council narrowly keeps changes to single-family zoning in city’s growth plan

Charlotte City Council narrowly voted Monday to tweak but largely preserve a provision in a plan that will guide the city’s growth that would allow duplexes and triplexes across the city.

After sparring for hours, council members took a series of straw votes on specific aspects of Charlotte’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, a document unveiled in the fall that aims to provide a vision for development in the city for the next two decades. It covers everything from access to grocery stores and other amenities to transit-oriented development.

But much of the controversy over the plan centers around one proposal, which as originally written, would allow for duplexes, triplexes and in some cases quadraplexes on every lot.

Those who support the zoning change say it will help increase the supply of affordable housing and desegregate the city’s neighborhoods. But residents in neighborhoods across the city are concerned it could worsen gentrification or add density in areas without adequate infrastructure.

On Monday, a motion to remove the policy from the plan, which would allow duplexes and triplexes on every lot, failed to secure enough votes.

Five voted in favor of the motion: Democrats Victoria Watlington, Renee Johnson and Matt Newton, and Republicans Tariq Bokhari and Ed Driggs. Council members Larken Egleston, Greg Phipps, Braxton Winston, Dimple Ajmera and Malcolm Graham, as well as Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt, voted against it.

But council approved a motion to change the wording in the plan to allow duplexes and triplexes in every “place type,” rather than on every lot. Place types are similar to zoning districts and will guide land use in a particular area, such as commercial, neighborhood or manufacturing.

City Council will vote on the final draft of the full 2040 plan on June 21.

Fierce debate

Some council members echoed resident concerns Monday, including Watlington, who has been a vocal critic of the plan and is concerned that the policy could accelerate gentrification.

Story continues

“I’ve been very very clear over the last four months that this blanket policy is going to do more harm than good,” Watlington said.

She noted Monday that many neighborhoods, especially those in wealthy areas, have existing deed restrictions that would supersede the plan that prevent anything other than single-family homes from being built.

As a result, she said the brunt of the impacts of the policy will fall on neighborhoods in the city’s low-income, Black and brown neighborhoods.

“This does exactly the opposite of what we would like it to do,” she said.

Graham said the plan isn’t perfect, but fired back at council member Bokhari, who has said he does not trust Planning Director Taiwo Jaiyeoba to implement the comprehensive plan.

“To say we don’t trust the planning director or his intentions — it’s just wrong,” Graham said. “I think it’s time we look ourselves in the mirror and be honest about what we’re trying to do. Don’t confuse the public more than they already are.”

A contentious meeting

The eight-hour meeting was filled with heated exchanges between council members. Substitute motions were filed by many of those who oppose the plan as it is written.

“If you guys want to be mayor, run for mayor,” said Winston, who supports the plan. “You guys have been disrespecting the mayor all night.”

“That’s really rich coming from you, of all people,” Watlington shot back.

Some of those substitute motions were ruled out of order, but others were voted on. One such motion would have allowed for a single-family zoning category in the plan, with duplexes on corner lots. Charlotte already allows for both, but those supporting the motion said it would allow for more of the multifamily housing units to be built.

That motion narrowly failed, with the same vote breakdown as the motion to remove the duplex and triplex policy from the plan.

Charlotte planning staff is expected to release the next draft of the 2040 plan, which will incorporate the changes voted on in Monday’s meeting, on May 19.