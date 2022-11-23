Charlotte County deputy killed in DUI crash while conducting a traffic stop, deputies say

A 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy was conducting a traffic stop when a DUI driver crashed into him and the driver he pulled over, sheriff's officials said.

The deputy had emergency equipment activated and was standing with the 30-year-old woman who was pulled over outside her Honda at 8:45 p.m. on the shoulder of the road northbound of Interstate 75.

A Jeep driven by a 29-year-old man with a 28-year-old male passenger was traveling north on I-75, south of US-17. He lost control of the car and veered from the left lane. He crossed the center/right lanes, driving onto the northbound paved shoulder.

He collided with the rear of the deputy’s unoccupied sheriff’s office SUV, which caused a secondary collision with the pulled-over driver, the deputy, and the Honda, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

ICYMI: One man dead, one arrested in North Port shooting

More: Trooper presented with award at Fox Nation Awards after saving thousands from a DUI driver

The deputy was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead, and the pulled-over driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

"Sheriff Prummell confirms heartbreaking news about the loss of one of our deputies after being fatally struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on I-75," sheriff officials said on Twitter. "Please pray for the family, friends, and all his law enforcement family who stand behind him."

The driver that crashed into them sustained serious injuries and was arrested for DUI manslaughter and is in the process of being booked into the Charlotte County Jail. The passenger that was with him didn't sustain any injuries.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Charlotte County deputy killed in DUI crash during traffic stop