Charlotte County to end affiliation with American Library Association, following Sarasota

Clayton Taylor, right, thanks the Charlotte County Commission Tuesday during public comment for its administrative decision to not renew its membership in the American Library Association.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – With a brief, two-sentence statement Monday, Charlotte County officials announced that the library system will withdraw from the American Library Association.

In doing so, it joins Sarasota, Lee, Collier and other Florida counties that will not renew membership with the national association, which became a culture war touchpoint shortly after Emily Drabinski was elected president in June 2022.

Drabinski described herself as a “Marxist lesbian” in a tweet that she later deleted but, according to NBC News, that tweet became fodder for conservative Republican legislators to call for defunding the American Library Association – specifically because of her Marxist leanings.

The library associations have no influence on the media stocked in local libraries but do offer professional training and discounts on job posting services.

The American Library Association is the largest professional organization in the world focused on libraries.

Drabinski’s tenure as president ends next June.

Overt action in Sarasota County

Sarasota County conservatives – many of whom were members of the Sarasota County Republican Assembly – urged the Sarasota County Commission to cut ties with both the national organization and the Florida Library Association in October and the board compiled last month.

Conni Brunni, president of the Sarasota County Republican Assembly Chapter, as well as leader of Sarasota's Moms for Liberty chapter, said that Charlotte County commissioners were sent letters and ultimately came to an administrative decision with County Administrator Hector Flores to preemptively sever ties with the national association rather than entertain the matter in a public hearing.

The Florida Department of State, also issued a rule earlier this year that it will not accept grant applications from the association.

The Monday press release said the library system informed the ALA of its intent to withdraw, and explained that “the decision was made to eliminate potential controversies that would distract from the Library System’s ability to provide exceptional service to its patrons.”

Charlotte withdraws without a vote

Charlotte County spokesman Brian Gleason in an email Wednesday declined to elaborate on that statement but confirmed that the county had not withdrawn from the Florida Library Association.

Two members of the Sarasota County Republican Assembly Chapter and one member of the Charlotte County Republican Assembly Chapter thanked the Charlotte commissioners for its administrative decision during Tuesday’s open public comment period.

“I want to thank you again for your actions,” Osprey resident Clayon Taylor said. “It was a battle in Sarasota County, we came through. I want to also ask that you look into the Public Library Association and the Florida Library Association which are under control by the ALA due to the articles of incorporation they work under.”

“Thank you so much for coming out for us and protecting the children and making sure we have safe libraries,” he added, “I really appreciate it, thank you so much.”

Venice resident Sally Nist later added, “I appreciate that when you see something that doesn’t represent your constituents' values, you correct it, without having to waste your time or the time of the community.

“Defunding these organizations sends a strong message that Social Marxism is not welcomed here.”

Both Taylor and Nista credited the Christian Family Coalition which started the push to defund the associations.

Letter writing campaign meant to prompt preemptive action

Taylor also told the board that 21 of Florida’s 67 counties have planned to end an affiliation with the ALA.

He told the Herald-Tribune Tuesday that a similar letter-writing strategy is being used elsewhere, including Hardee and Manatee counties.

Manatee County spokesman Bill Logan said in a Wednesday email that, “There are no plans for Manatee County to pull its membership from the American Library Association. However, at this time, it is likely that the membership will not be renewed.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Private pressure prompts Charlotte commissioners to end ALA membership