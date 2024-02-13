Charlotte County man who used coworker's credit card to buy pumpkin sentenced to probation

A Port Charlotte man was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 50 hours of community service after he was arrested in October for fraudulently using his coworker’s credit card to purchase items, including a pumpkin.

Edward Atwood, 40, entered a plea of no contest on Feb. 8 to two charges against him for fraudulently using a credit card and possessing a stolen credit card, according to court records. A third charge of fraudulently impersonating or possessing an ID of another person without consent was formally dropped.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Atwood on Oct. 31 after video footage showed him purchasing items using his Chili's coworker's credit card, according to previous Herald-Tribune reporting. He was taken to the Charlotte County Jail, where he later bonded out.

In addition to the probation and community service, Atwood must pay about $510 in costs, fines and fees, submit to a mental health evaluation and treatment, and cannot contact the victim or the Port Charlotte Chili's. The judge ordered restitution for a reserved amount for the victim, according to court records.

Detectives responded to a Chili’s restaurant in Port Charlotte about theft and unauthorized usage of an employee's credit card, according to previous reporting. The victim told police she lost her wallet after dropping it in the parking lot and couldn't find it.

When she checked her bank statement, she saw several charges which were made during the time she'd lost her wallet. Detectives verified the times of the unauthorized purchases and were able to obtain security footage from the businesses.

In each video, they saw Atwood wearing a Chili’s hat while using the victim’s credit card, including in one video where Atwood was seen buying a case of beer and a pumpkin.

When detectives went to Atwood’s home to talk with him, they saw a freshly carved pumpkin in the driveway. The homeowner said Atwood bought the pumpkin a few days before, which matched the timeline of the videos. After Atwood arrived home, deputies found the victim’s credit cards, driver’s license, and other cards in his wallet. The pumpkin was collected as evidence.

