Charlotte will be at the forefront of testing more Lowe’s programs, CEO says

Catherine Muccigrosso
·4 min read

Charlotte customers at Lowe’s Home Improvement stores can expect to continue to be the first to test new company programs.

Lowe’s Charlotte stores debuted equipment rental this summer and touchless pickup lockers for online orders in September. Customers will continue to see more initiatives rolled out here first, Lowe’s CEO and President Marvin Ellison told the Observer on Wednesday.

The company’s new $100 million reset of store layouts to help customers, especially professionals, was launched in Charlotte, Ellison said.

“Charlotte will be like an incubation location for us where we will always test and try new things, perfect them and then we’ll roll them out,” Ellison said. “It will play a huge role in determining what’s new and improved at Lowe’s.”

The Mooresville-based company’s “reset” project helps the store flow in areas like plumbing and electrical aisles, said Bill Kelt, vice president of store operations, during a Lowe’s earnings call Wednesday. For example, he said now pipe cement is next to pipes.

The new plan also includes adding a professional area in seasonal sections for grab-and-go ease, and moving cleaning supplies to the first aisle.

Accelerating the reset of stores, Ellison said, will provide companywide long-term gains for penetrating pro and do-it-yourself sales.

And, the lockers tested out in Charlotte will be in all major metro market locations by Thanksgiving, said Joe McFarland III, executive vice president of stores.

Sometimes new programs are launched here without fanfare to see how customers respond in the natural store setting, Ellison said.

“If it’s new, it’s somewhere in Charlotte,” he told the Observer.

Ellison said more initiatives will be announced at the Dec. 9 virtual investor update.

Some pandemic trends

The biggest challenge amid the COVID-19 pandemic is safety for customers and workers, Ellison told the Observer.

Through the first nine months of this year, Lowe’s spent $1.1 billion related to COVID-19 for hourly worker bonuses, safety protocols and philanthropic donations. The company spent $245 million in the third-quarter for hourly bonuses, bringing the annual total amid the pandemic to $800 million.

“I think it’s a signal to our associates that we care about their health and well-being and that when times get tough the company will step up,” Ellison said.

To help customers shop safely and social distance, Lowe’s rolled out holiday savings early, even before Halloween, instead of holding out for Black Friday, company officials said.

Lowe’s also was one of the only large companies to offer small business grants, spending $55 million for minority and rural businesses, Ellison said.

“In some cases, we gave money to smaller competitors,” he told the Observer. “We were trying to send a message that as a large company and as an essential business that we wanted to do as much as we could to help our community.”

Charlotte-area Lowe’s turns into drive-in theater to help minority-owned businesses

As for in-store customer sales, Ellison said do-it-yourself comps outperformed pro sales with those customers shifting purchases to home offices, homeschooling, and outdoor recreation and entertainment focus.

Online sales grew 106% in the third quarter, while in the previous quarter jumped 135%, Ellison said. He expects online sales with contactless shopping trends, like the lockers and curbside pickup, to stick around, as well as same-day and next-day delivery.

“The future retailing winners and losers will come down to who has the most efficient omnichannel,” Ellison said. That means being able to serve the customers, however they choose to shop, and retailers having to accommodate them.

Earnings reported up

Lowe’s Companies Inc. on Wednesday reported net earnings of $692 million for the third quarter ending Oct. 30.

While online sales increased 106%, they are only 7% of companywide sales, Ellison said during the earnings call.

Sales for the third quarter were $22.3 billion compared with $17.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019, and comparable sales increased 30.1%.

“Strong execution enabled us to meet continued broad-based demand, as we delivered over 15% growth in all merchandising departments, over 20% growth across all geographic regions, and triple-digit growth online,” Ellison said.

The company reinstated its share stock repurchase program, and repurchased 3.6 million shares for $621 million during the quarter, while it also paid $416 million in dividends.

“I remain confident that we are making the right strategic investments to deliver sustainable, long-term growth,” Ellison said.

As of Oct. 30, Lowe’s operated 1,969 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S. and Canada, representing 208 million square feet of retail space. Lowe’s has about 300,000 employees.

Lowe’s donates over $9 million to help keep homes safe and affordable in Charlotte

Latest Stories

  • Trump's decision to pull troops from Afghanistan could put Biden in 'a strategic corner'

    While the drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan that the Trump administration announced Tuesday gives President-elect Joe Biden something close to what he advocated for as vice president, it may paint him into a corner as an incoming president, military experts say.

  • Fox News panel erupts at a liberal guest for saying it's 'not time to joke' about COVID-19 as US deaths near 250,000

    After mocking new COVID-19 restrictions and trading memes with the panel, Fox News' Pete Hegseth said, "People ignore them, as they should."

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Lacking an Alternative, House Dems Tap Pelosi to Stand for Speaker

    House Democrats nominated Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) to another term as House Speaker on Wednesday, with no other representative competing for the post, and she must now prevail in a floor vote in January to officially retain the gavel.Pelosi has served as House Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to the present. Democrats also nominated House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina to additional terms.The nomination comes after Democrats lost a string of House seats, which has considerably thinned the party's majority. Republicans stand to gain as many as 13 seats once election results are finalized, after Democrats had expected to expand their majority even further.The Speaker needs to win 218 votes from her dwindling caucus to be reelected in January.Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.), a moderate whose district voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2020, has already vowed not to support another term for Pelosi."I have no idea if people are gonna run against her, or who might run against her," Slotkin told Politico last week. "And I will of course have this conversation directly with her. But I believe we need new leadership."Pelosi will still be able to draw on deep support within her party."Nancy Pelosi is a legendary speaker. One of the best who’s ever done it, ever, in the history of the republic. She certainly has my strong support," House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) told reporters on Wednesday.After Democrats retook the House majority in 2019, Pelosi oversaw the impeachment inquiry into President Trump as well as negotiations for coronavirus relief, with the latter stalled since the summer. The Speaker has raised the ire of progressive Democrats with her support of more centrist candidates within the party and has angered moderates by refusing to compromise with the administration and congressional Republicans on COVID relief.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Fed's Brainard urges greater diversity in field of economics

    A Federal Reserve official widely considered a front-runner to be tapped as President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary is urging universities and government agencies to make the field of economics more inclusive. Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, noted Tuesday that the economics field is less diverse than other professions, such as law and medicine. “Diversity and inclusion need to be priorities for every economics department around the country — and for the think tanks, governments, businesses, and many other organizations that train and employ economists,” she said in prepared remarks delivered online to a Fed recruiting event targeted to college students.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Israel's stunning assassination of an Al Qaeda chief inside Iran suggests a major deal was cut with the US

    The assassination of an Al Qaeda commander in Tehran by an Israeli hit squad would only have been undertaken at the request of American intelligence services, sources tell Insider. Mounting an operation like the one that killed Abu Mohammed al Masri can take years of preparation. Mossad will select Israelis with perfect Farsi language skills and they will train their entire careers for a single mission, our sources say.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S. drops drug case against former Mexican defense minister

    The U.S. had charged Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda with taking bribes from the H-2 cartel. Attorney General Barr said Mexico will now investigate the case.

  • They had sex off a Florida highway in the middle of the day. Passing drivers interrupted

    Outdoor dining in a pandemic: Acceptable.

  • Breonna Taylor grand juror says prosecutors wanted to give cops a 'slap on the wrist'

    A woman who sat on the Breonna Taylor grand jury said she believes their investigation was incomplete and that prosecutors wanted to give police “a slap on the wrist and close it up.”

  • McEnany Slams ‘Orwellian’ Limits on Private Gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving

    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday slammed as “Orwellian” the stringent social distancing restrictions some states have implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus, rules that come just as Americans are making Thanksgiving plans with their families.“I think a lot of the guidelines you’re seeing are Orwellian,” McEnany said on Fox News Wednesday morning, speaking responding to a question about the new rounds of restrictions some states have announced.“The American people know how to protect their health. We’ve dealt with Covid for many months,” she said. “But it’s Orwellian in a place like Oregon to say, ‘If you gather in numbers more than six, we might come to your house and arrest you, and you get 30 days of jail time.’ That’s not the American way. We don’t lose our freedom in this country. We make responsible health decisions as individuals.”Oregon's Democratic governor Kate Brown on Friday announced a two-week “freeze”across the state, meaning gyms must shutter, restaurants and bars are limited to take-out only, and social gatherings must be capped at six people with violators facing a possible citation, fine, or arrest.Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that indoor gatherings at private residences across the state must be capped at ten people, and all bars and restaurants with state liquor licenses as well as gyms must close at 10p.m. as coronavirus numbers in the state trend higher."It’s up to every state to do what they want to do, but there are consequences for those states,” McEnany said in response to a question about the Trump administration's approach of allowing states and localities broad autonomy in how they respond to increasing case numbers.“We can make good decisions. We can wash our hands, wear masks, socially distance. But we can also decide in our own personal domicile, our own home, whether we can have our family members present at any given time. That is the American way. That is freedom,” she continued.The U.S. has seen more than 11 million positive cases of the coronavirus, and more than 248,000 Americans have died after contracting the disease.

  • Second Georgia county finds previously uncounted votes

    A second Georgia county has uncovered a trove of votes not previously included in election results, but the additional votes won't change the overall outcome of the presidential race, the secretary of state's office said Tuesday. A memory card that hadn't been uploaded in Fayette County, just south of Atlanta, was discovered during a hand tally of the votes in the presidential race that stems from part of a legally mandated audit to ensure the new election machines counted the votes accurately, said Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the secretary of state’s office. The memory card's 2,755 votes are not enough to flip the lead in the state from Democrat Joe Biden to Republican President Donald Trump.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • Finally, Maduro is Listening

    On Monday, Bloomberg broke the news that Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is inching toward official dollarization. He has ordered the Banco Central de Venezuela to engage in discussions with Venezuelan bankers on the modalities of creating a clearing and settlement system in U.S. dollars. Maduro, in a rare display of good judgment, is taking a necessary step toward what I have been advocating for many years: official dollarization in Venezuela. Indeed, I first proposed this when I was President Rafael Caldera’s chief adviser in 1995.Unlike the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized as interim president by the United States, the European Union, and others, Maduro has finally received the message about the only way to stop Venezuela’s hyperinflation immediately. If he continues on this path, he will smash hyperinflation and remain in the saddle.Venezuela’s bolivar is worthless, and its annual inflation rate is the world’s highest. I measure it every day, and today it is 2,156 percent per year. Not surprisingly, Venezuelans get rid of their bolivars like hot potatoes and replace them with U.S. dollars. So, Venezuela is, to a large extent, unofficially dollarized.To stop Venezuela’s death spiral, it must officially dump the bolivar and adopt the greenback. Official “dollarization” is a proven elixir. I know because I operated as a state counselor in Montenegro when it dumped the worthless Yugoslav dinar in 1999 and replaced it with the Deutsche mark. I also watched the successful dollarization of Ecuador in 2001, when I was serving as an adviser to the minister of economy and finance.Countries that are officially dollarized produce lower, less variable inflation rates and higher, more stable economic growth rates than comparable countries with central banks that issue domestic currencies. There is a tried-and-true way to stabilize the economy -- a necessary condition before the massive task of life-giving reforms can begin. It is dollarization. Stability might not be everything, but everything is nothing without stability.Just what does the Venezuelan public think of the dollarization idea? To answer that question, I commissioned a professional survey of public opinion that was conducted in March 2017 by Datincorp in Caracas. The results were encouraging. At that time, 62 percent of the public favored dollarization. Today, since more than 80 percent of transactions in Venezuela take place in U.S. dollars, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that the approval rating would now exceed 80 percent. So, it’s not surprising that Maduro has embraced the dollarization idea. After all, the public already does.But, the question I am repeatedly asked is: How do you officially dollarize a place such as Venezuela? To do that, you need a dollarization law. I have drafted such a model law. The model statute is meant to suggest the main features that are desirable for a law on dollarization. Legal technicalities may require an actual statute to be somewhat different.A Model Dollarization Statute For Venezuela 1. The Banco Central de Venezuela shall cease to issue Venezuelan bolivars except as replacements for equal amounts of old currency that become worn out. 2. Except as specified in paragraph 3, wages, prices, assets, and liabilities shall be converted from Venezuelan bolivars to U.S. dollars (“the replacement currency”) at the conversion rate chosen in the law that accompanies this law. By 60 days after this law enters into force, wages and prices shall cease to be quoted in Venezuelan bolivars. 3. 1. Interest rates shall be converted into the replacement currency by the following procedure. The independent committee of experts specified in the law accompanying this law shall choose benchmark interest rates in the Venezuelan bolivar and replacement currency, having similar characteristics with respect to maturity and liquidity insofar as that is possible. The ratio between existing interest rates in Venezuelan bolivars and the benchmark interest rate in the Venezuelan bolivar shall determine the interest rate in the replacement currency, which shall bear the same ratio to the benchmark rate in the replacement currency. 2. In no case, however, shall new interest rates in the replacement currency resulting from the conversion procedure exceed 50 percent a year. 4. The president may appoint a committee of experts on technical issues connected with this law to recommend changes in regulations that may be necessary. 5. Nothing in this law shall prevent parties to a transaction from using any currency that is mutually agreeable. However, the replacement currency may be established as the default currency where no other currency is specified. 6. While Venezuelan bolivars remain in circulation, the government shall accept them in payment of taxes at no premium to the conversion rate with the replacement currency. Acceptance of Venezuelan bolivars shall not be obligatory for any other party. 7. Within five years after this law takes effect, the government shall redeem all outstanding Venezuelan bolivars for the replacement currency or exchange it for government debt bearing a market-determined rate of interest. 8. Existing laws that conflict with this law are void. 9. This law takes effect immediately upon publication.With that, Venezuela has a clear blueprint for how to proceed to smash hyperinflation.