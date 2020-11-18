Charlotte will be at the forefront of testing more Lowe’s programs, CEO says

Charlotte customers at Lowe’s Home Improvement stores can expect to continue to be the first to test new company programs.

Lowe’s Charlotte stores debuted equipment rental this summer and touchless pickup lockers for online orders in September. Customers will continue to see more initiatives rolled out here first, Lowe’s CEO and President Marvin Ellison told the Observer on Wednesday.

The company’s new $100 million reset of store layouts to help customers, especially professionals, was launched in Charlotte, Ellison said.

“Charlotte will be like an incubation location for us where we will always test and try new things, perfect them and then we’ll roll them out,” Ellison said. “It will play a huge role in determining what’s new and improved at Lowe’s.”

The Mooresville-based company’s “reset” project helps the store flow in areas like plumbing and electrical aisles, said Bill Kelt, vice president of store operations, during a Lowe’s earnings call Wednesday. For example, he said now pipe cement is next to pipes.

The new plan also includes adding a professional area in seasonal sections for grab-and-go ease, and moving cleaning supplies to the first aisle.

Accelerating the reset of stores, Ellison said, will provide companywide long-term gains for penetrating pro and do-it-yourself sales.

And, the lockers tested out in Charlotte will be in all major metro market locations by Thanksgiving, said Joe McFarland III, executive vice president of stores.

Sometimes new programs are launched here without fanfare to see how customers respond in the natural store setting, Ellison said.

“If it’s new, it’s somewhere in Charlotte,” he told the Observer.

Ellison said more initiatives will be announced at the Dec. 9 virtual investor update.

Some pandemic trends

The biggest challenge amid the COVID-19 pandemic is safety for customers and workers, Ellison told the Observer.

Through the first nine months of this year, Lowe’s spent $1.1 billion related to COVID-19 for hourly worker bonuses, safety protocols and philanthropic donations. The company spent $245 million in the third-quarter for hourly bonuses, bringing the annual total amid the pandemic to $800 million.

“I think it’s a signal to our associates that we care about their health and well-being and that when times get tough the company will step up,” Ellison said.

To help customers shop safely and social distance, Lowe’s rolled out holiday savings early, even before Halloween, instead of holding out for Black Friday, company officials said.

Lowe’s also was one of the only large companies to offer small business grants, spending $55 million for minority and rural businesses, Ellison said.

“In some cases, we gave money to smaller competitors,” he told the Observer. “We were trying to send a message that as a large company and as an essential business that we wanted to do as much as we could to help our community.”

As for in-store customer sales, Ellison said do-it-yourself comps outperformed pro sales with those customers shifting purchases to home offices, homeschooling, and outdoor recreation and entertainment focus.

Online sales grew 106% in the third quarter, while in the previous quarter jumped 135%, Ellison said. He expects online sales with contactless shopping trends, like the lockers and curbside pickup, to stick around, as well as same-day and next-day delivery.

“The future retailing winners and losers will come down to who has the most efficient omnichannel,” Ellison said. That means being able to serve the customers, however they choose to shop, and retailers having to accommodate them.

Earnings reported up

Lowe’s Companies Inc. on Wednesday reported net earnings of $692 million for the third quarter ending Oct. 30.

While online sales increased 106%, they are only 7% of companywide sales, Ellison said during the earnings call.

Sales for the third quarter were $22.3 billion compared with $17.4 billion in the third quarter of 2019, and comparable sales increased 30.1%.

“Strong execution enabled us to meet continued broad-based demand, as we delivered over 15% growth in all merchandising departments, over 20% growth across all geographic regions, and triple-digit growth online,” Ellison said.

The company reinstated its share stock repurchase program, and repurchased 3.6 million shares for $621 million during the quarter, while it also paid $416 million in dividends.

“I remain confident that we are making the right strategic investments to deliver sustainable, long-term growth,” Ellison said.

As of Oct. 30, Lowe’s operated 1,969 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S. and Canada, representing 208 million square feet of retail space. Lowe’s has about 300,000 employees.

