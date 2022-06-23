Charlotte doctor accused of defrauding federal programs of $11.4M

A Charlotte doctor is facing federal charges in a scheme that defrauded federal benefits programs of more than $11 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Sudipta Mazumder, 46, of Charlotte, was charged with one count of health care fraud and six counts of making false statements relating to health care matters.

In 2019 and 2020, Mazumder allegedly signed fraudulent orders for medically unnecessary “durable medical equipment,” specifically, knee braces -- which resulted in thousands of fraudulent reimbursement claims totaling more than $11.4 million.

The indictment alleges that she falsely stated that she performed medical examinations of Medicare and TRICARE beneficiaries and falsely certified that the braces were medically necessary, officials said.

Mazumder received unsigned orders for orthopedic braces for the beneficiaries, which she signed and returned to the telemedicine company in exchange for $20 for each so-called assessment that she performed.

The health care fraud charge carries a maximum prison term of 10 years and a $250,000 fine. The charge of making false statements relating to health care matters carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, per count.

Mazumder’s initial appearance has been scheduled for July 12 in federal court in Charlotte.

