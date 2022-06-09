Charlotte drivers can use this interactive map to find the cheapest gas in the city

As inflation, national supply disruptions, and the pandemic all continue to impact the prices of many products, Charlotte residents are seeking relief wherever they can find it.

U.S. gas prices hit an all-time high of $4.95 this week and the cost of fuel is expected to keep rising throughout the summer. If you need a break at the pump this weekend, try one of these ten gas stations or seek out these reward programs to get the prices in Charlotte.

BJ’s Gas Station

Price: $4.35 per gallon (for members)

Location: 11715 Carolina Pl Pkwy, Pineville, NC 28134

Neighborhood: Pineville

Costco

Price: $4.35 per gallon (for members)

Location: 500 Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Yorkmount

Exxon/7-Eleven

Price: $4.38 per gallon

Location: 4401 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Montford

Sam’s Club

Price: $4.41 per gallon (for members)

Location: 8909 J W Clay Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City North

CITGO

Price: $4.49 per gallon

Location: 3040 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: South End, Sedgefield

Exxon/7-Eleven

Price: $4.49 per gallon

Location: 4808 Brookshire Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: Thomasboro - Hoskins

Exxon (The Plaza)

Price: $4.49 per gallon

Location: 2701 The Plaza Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Mobil

Price: $4.49 per gallon

Location: 1419 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: Uptown, Wesley Heights

Mobil

Price: $4.49 per gallon

Location: 4923 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Yorkmount

Mobil/7-Eleven

Price: $4.49 per gallon

Location: 2415 Little Rock Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214

Neighborhood: Toddville Road

Charlotte-area gas station reward programs

Savings: Up to 11 cents per gallon

Details: Save 11 cents per gallon on your first seven visits, then 3 cents per gallon for every trip after that.

Average Charlotte 7-Eleven gas price: $4.58 per gallon

Savings: 5 cents per gallon

Details: Spend $100 on gas per month to keep receiving savings benefits.

Average Charlotte BPMe gas price: $4.56 per gallon

Savings: Relies on points accumulation

Details: Apply points to your purchase every time you visit Circle K by accruing 10 points per gallon at the pump and 20 points per gallon on in-store spending. Earn $2 cashback after reaching 2,000 points.

Average Charlotte Circle K gas price: $4.63 per gallon

Savings: 3 cents per gallon

Details: Earn points (3 cents per gallon at the pump and 2 cents per dollar in-store) that you can access through your Exxon Mobil Rewards+ card or app.

Average Charlotte Exxon Mobil gas price: $4.59 per gallon (Exxon), $4.58 per gallon (Mobil)

Savings: Depends on points

Details: Earn one point for every $2 spent in-store and one point for every two gallons of gas purchased. One point is the equivalent to 1 cent off per gallon.

Average Charlotte QuikTrip gas price: $4.60

Savings: Up to 5 cents per gallon

Details: How frequently you visit the pump determines your savings. Members who obtain Silver Status save 3 cents per gallon at the pump while members who reach Gold Status save 5 cents per gallon.

Average Charlotte Shell gas price: $4.62 per gallon