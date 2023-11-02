Charlotte educator named CMS principal of the year: ‘It’s really personal for me’

Dwight Thompson knew two years ago he had a chance to make a bigger impact.

Thompson was named principal two years ago at Renaissance West STEAM Academy, which serves preschoolers through eighth graders. He previously worked as a teacher and administrator in three different school systems.

“I knew that I was doing important work and making a difference,” Thompson said. “That’s always been my go-to.”

And he earned a new honor on Thursday — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal of the year. He was chosen out of nine finalists from each of the district’s learning communities.

During Thursday’s presentation, he received a bouquet of flowers, a clear glass award and a hug from CMS superintendent Crystal Hill.

“Thank you so much to all of our students. You all are so important to me. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else,” Thompson said during the presentation. “I’m so proud of this school and the work that you have done, and that you’ve been so intentional everyday for everything that we are doing.”

Thompson calls Renaissance West STEAM Academy the “designated school to eradicate barriers and the place he’s supposed to be.” Renaissance West STEAM is part of an initiative to revitalize Boulevard Homes as a mixed-income community that includes an education village and supportive services for families. He said during Thursday’s presentation the school is drawing outside attention because of how it’s contributing to change on West Boulevard.

“I had never had a teacher that looked like me; I have never had a teacher of color,” Thompson said in a news release naming him as a finalist. “I thought that I needed to be more representative of that particular population for them to see themselves in that career. I think the teaching career for me just opened the door for everything and was an opportunity to have a part in someone’s life.”

Leading student performance

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill, right, gives Principal Dwight Thompson a hug before announcing him as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ principal of the year at Renaissance West STEAM Academy in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Thompson was named the principal at Renaissance West STEAM Academy in 2021 — four years after the school opened.

Until 2023 state exams, it had a school performance grade of an “F.” But data from the 2022-23 academic year the state released in September showed Renaissance West STEAM scored high enough to move up to a “D” school. Last year, the school ranked 29th in North Carolina for growth. In 2022, 17% of Renaissance West students were proficient in reading; last year 28% were. Math proficiency jumped 20 percentage points.

Monique Carr, a math and science teacher at Renaissance West STEAM Academy, says Thompson is a “man with a vision.”

“He gives us the steps we need to take to make sure that the vision is achieved,” Carr said in a CMS news release. “He provides us with resources as he follows us through the school year. He creates leaders.”

’Personal for me’

Thompson is a native of Burlington. He was an elementary school teacher with Guilford County Schools before joining CMS at University Park Creative Arts School. He held resident principal and assistant principal positions at other schools before becoming principal at Tuckaseegee Elementary School in 2019.

Thompson also was an assistant principal in Union County Public Schools, according to his LinkedIn page.

“It’s really personal for me because the majority of (our) kids look like me,” Thompson said earlier this year when he was named a finalist for the district’s award. “I’m in my school, and I know that I’m changing lives. I’m changing the neighborhood.”

Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree in science elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and two master’s degrees in science elementary education from Pfeiffer University and in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Photographer Khadejeh Nikouyeh contributed to this story.