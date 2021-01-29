Charlotte father thought he was a US citizen. Now, he’s facing deportation.

Amanda Zhou

Kelvin Silva saw the signs and suspected the worst.

His commissary account at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia — one of the facilities where Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained him over the past two years — was showing zero. He was taken in for a coronavirus test. Then at 1 a.m. the next day, on Jan. 15, he was woken up and told to pack his things.

A few hours later, Silva found himself in handcuffs and shackles inside a plane in Atlanta. He suspected that he was about to be sent to another immigration facility in Louisiana, his last stop before being deported to the Dominican Republic — a country he had not seen since leaving for the U.S. over 30 years ago.

“Is this really happening?” the 44-year-old Silva thought.

He had just spoken to his children over the detention center phone earlier that week, and now he was on his way to a country he knew nothing about, with no clothes other than what he was wearing.

Then, someone took Silva off the plane. There were about 32 other people onboard, Silva told The Charlotte Observer in an interview from the detention center, but he was the only one who was taken off.

Behind the scenes, advocates and attorneys at the Southern Poverty Law Center and the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild had been lobbying for Silva. Meredyth Yoon, a SPLC attorney representing Silva, said that in the final days of the Trump administration, immigration attorneys have suspected that ICE had rushed to deport Black immigrants.

Although it’s unclear why agents removed him from the plane, Silva’s still not in the clear. He wonders if he’ll ever be able to make up for lost time with his three children, two of whom are now in their 20s, and return to Charlotte and restart his tattoo shop.

“People don’t know how hard it is being away from your loved ones, especially your kids,” he said.

In this undated photo, Kelvin Silva appears with one of his children.
In this undated photo, Kelvin Silva appears with one of his children.

Permanent resident, not a citizen

Silva immigrated to the U.S. when his father brought him to New Jersey from the Dominican Republic when he was 11. His father became a naturalized U.S. citizen that same year, and Silva grew up with the belief he also was a U.S. citizen — except he wasn’t.

In 1988 — the year Silva moved — federal law allowed only unmarried American mothers — not unmarried fathers — to automatically pass their citizenship to their children, said Rick Su, a UNC School of Law professor. Citizenship could only be claimed for the child if the father went through some process — such as marrying the mother, proving paternity or signing an affidavit agreeing to support the child, he said.

Silva thought he had no reason to doubt his citizenship. He was a minor, and his father and full-time caretaker was a U.S. citizen. Silva also thought he was a citizen when he signed up for an intensive drug abuse treatment program — only available to citizens — that shortened his 10-year prison sentence for a drug conviction.

However, Silva only learned the truth in 2018 when ICE put a hold on his case, the day before he thought he would be released from prison, Yoon said. Authorities soon transferred Silva to a new facility specifically for deportable non-citizens.

Yoon said Silva was placed in deportation proceedings because he was a permanent resident who had been convicted of a crime.

Cristina Velez, a National Lawyers Guild attorney who is also representing Silva, said that his deportation is in effect a “double punishment” because he has already served prison time.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services deferred to an ICE spokeswoman, who declined to comment since there is litigation still pending.

The law changed in 2001 so that those who came to the U.S. under circumstances similar to Silva’s would automatically gain citizenship if they had lived in the U.S. for enough years.

What happened to Silva — assuming he had citizenship when he was a permanent resident — is common, Su said.

“These things don’t hit you until it hits you,” he said. “People think ‘Oh, legal permanent resident, he’s fine,’ but they don’t realize how easily you can be removed.”

In this undated photo, Kelvin Silva appears with one of his children. Silva arrived in the United States when he was 11. He grew up thinking he was a U.S. citizen because of his father, but later learned he was a permanent resident.
In this undated photo, Kelvin Silva appears with one of his children. Silva arrived in the United States when he was 11. He grew up thinking he was a U.S. citizen because of his father, but later learned he was a permanent resident.

Missing Charlotte and family

Moving to Charlotte in the early 2000s was a breath of fresh air for Silva — literally. After living in New York City and New Jersey, Silva loved how friendly people were in Charlotte and saw how the small city eventually grew. Silva said he liked to go to casinos in North Carolina and take his children to Carowinds.

His sister Jasmine Pena said Silva would often encourage her to visit from New York, bragging about how good the chicken tasted. Silva said he ran some businesses, including a tattoo shop in northern Charlotte, and employed 18 people at two Mexican bakeries under the name “Panaderia Mayo.”

However, Silva was also selling drugs — a path he said he was set on after his father died in an accident when Silva was 17.

“When my father passed, my life became a roller coaster,” Silva told the Observer. “I started making the wrong choices and making mistakes.”

In 2011, Silva pleaded guilty to a non-violent drug offense, and he was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison, Yoon said. Public records show Silva was charged with trafficking cocaine.

In prison, Silva got his GED and taught parenting classes. He was looking forward to being with his children again and restarting his businesses, until he found himself in an immigration battle.

He said being in prison and his immigration issues have strained his family relationships.

Silva said that around the time he thought he would be released from prison, he promised one of his sons that he would be at his basketball game. Since then, Silva hasn’t heard from that son. Silva said before his incarceration, he was someone who made sure the family held a reunion every year. Now, he worries that some relationships are splintering without him around.

“It’s a life experience that I wish nobody goes through – being away from your loved ones. That’s the worst,” he said.

Are U.S. citizenship laws racist?

The Southern Poverty Law Center is hoping to challenge the immigration laws that were in place when Silva came to the U.S. — specifically a part of the Nationality Act of 1940 that prevents unwed citizen fathers like Silva’s from passing down citizenship. The SPLC is calling this provision “The Guyer Rule.”

Su, who is an immigration law professor, said the 1940 law codified that when citizenship is transferred to children from parents, the marital status of the parents would matter, and women and men would be treated differently. Specifically, unmarried mothers could automatically give citizenship to their children but not unmarried fathers.

Yoon and Velez are arguing that the provision that establishes that unwed father should be treated differently than unwed mothers had anti-Black intentions and has disproportionately affected Black immigrants, particularly those from Caribbean countries.

Su said that race is encoded in immigration law, by design, since the laws concern one’s nationality and ethnicity, which act as a proxy for race and religion. The 1940 law that treated unwed fathers differently than unwed mothers was partially intended to protect U.S. service members from having to take care of a child that they might have fathered while stationed abroad — particularly in Asian countries, Su said.

“Are these laws based in part on race? The answer is yes, clearly yes,” he said.

However, courts have been historically taken a hands-off approach when it comes to race and sex discrimination in immigration law, Su said.

“The Guyer Rule,” which the SPLC has drawn attention to, comes from an 1864 case that most immigration attorneys and lawmakers are not familiar with, Su said. Legal scholars have recently argued that the case — which dealt with the citizenship and inheritance of two mixed-race brothers who were born to unwed parents — eventually influenced immigration law.

Silva’s case is currently in Circuit Court, though his attorneys are hoping to move the case to District Court for a trial. Velez, one of his attorneys, said they hope the court will recognize the law that affected Silva’s citizenship discriminates against gender and race and, as a result, help others in similar situations.

In the meantime, Silva is thinking of his family — particularly Pena, his sister, who just had her first child.

“I’m hoping they’ll give me a chance (and let me) show the tools I’ve learned and give back to the community instead of taking,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • Mattis: Trump 'fomented' Jan. 6 Capitol assault  

    Speaking during an online event, Mattis walked through a list of national security threats such as North Korea, Russia, China and international terrorism, but then turned his attention to the U.S..

  • Critics say plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill is an insult to her legacy

    This week, the Biden administration announced that it would resume efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill, a move first championed by the Obama administration in 2016.

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Kremlin's response to Navalny rallies

    Rattled by nationwide protests over jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian authorities are moving rapidly to block any new ones – from piling legal pressure on his allies to launching a campaign to discredit the demonstrations. Unprecedented mass rallies across Russia on Jan. 23 demanding Navalny's release from jail resulted in thousands of arrests, and dozens of criminal investigations were opened. President Vladimir Putin likened organizers of the protests to “terrorists,” and lawmakers charged that Navalny was a Western stooge and betrayed his country to benefit Russia’s adversaries.

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.comThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Don't treat China as 'strategic rival', says China's ambassador to U.S.

    Treating China as a "strategic rival" of the United States is a misjudgement that could lead to mistakes, China's ambassador to the United States said in a speech to an online forum. Since the Trump administration defined China as a strategic rival in 2018, Washington and Beijing have frequently clashed over issues ranging from trade to Beijing's handling of the coronavirus, and the new administration of President Joe Biden is expected to maintain pressure on China. In the first major speech by a Chinese official on relations between the world's two biggest economies since Biden took office, Ambassador Cui Tiankai reasserted China's long-standing position of seeking peaceful coexistence with the United States, while warning it not to cross China's red lines.

  • Teen charged in fatal shooting of 5 at Indianapolis home

    A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives and a 19-year-old pregnant woman in the family's home.

  • Two gay men in Indonesia publicly caned 77 times each after vigilantes broke into their flat

    Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province have been publicly lashed 77 times each after neighbourhood vigilantes burst into their apartment last November and reported them to Islamic religious police for allegedly having sex with each other. The caning is the third time people have been punished for practicing homosexuality since Aceh banned it under Shariah law in 2015. The consumption of alcohol, gambling, tight clothing for women, and extramarital sex have also been outlawed under Shariah ordinances. The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped on Thursday with a rattan stick in front of dozens of people by a team of five enforcers wearing long brown robes and hoods. The pair reportedly winced as they were struck and the punishment was briefly halted to allow them to drink water. The mother of one man fainted at the scene. A Shariah court last month sentenced each man to 80 strokes, but they received 77 to compensate for time spent in prison. Morality offenses including gay sex can be punished by up to 100 lashes. On the same day, a woman and man were each given 20 lashes for being caught in close proximity to each other, and two men were given 40 lashes each for drinking alcohol.

  • Pakistan court charges TV mogul in real estate purchase case

    A Pakistani court on Thursday indicted the owner and editor-in-chief of the country’s largest independent group of newspapers and television stations along with two former government officials in a decades-old case related to allegations of tax evasion in a real estate purchase, a defense lawyer said. Mir Shakilur Rehman is accused of purchasing government land in violation of rules, a charge he denies, according to his lawyer, Amjad Pervez. Rehman’s Jang Group of Newspapers, which includes Geo TV, has been critical of the government.

  • AOC to Ted Cruz: 'You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago'

    Cruz was concurring with the congresswoman's take on the Robinhood app when she criticized him for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Psychiatrists fear children are being 'coached' into accessing puberty blockers, Court of Appeal hears

    Psychiatrists fear that transgender children are being “coached” into giving rehearsed answers when trying to access puberty blockers, the Court of Appeal has heard. Dr David Bell, a former governor at a gender identity NHS trust, expressed concern that children may be pressured by parents, friends or websites when trying to address feelings of gender dysphoria. Dr Bell, who was a psychiatrist at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust from 1996 until earlier this month, was granted permission on Friday by two senior judges to intervene in a landmark case examining whether transgender children can legally take puberty blockers. In November, the High Court ruled that children should not receive the controversial drugs unless they understand the "long-term risks and consequences" of them. The NHS was forced to change its guidance overnight, preventing children from accessing the hormonal treatment without a court order. The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has since launched an appeal against the ruling. In a preliminary hearing on Friday, lawyers on behalf of Dr Bell told the court that he wishes to intervene in the appeal as he has since retired from the NHS Trust and feels he can speak more freely. In legal papers lodged before the Court, Dr Bell is described as a “high profile whistleblower” after he published a report in August 2018 which “investigated serious concerns” raised by ten clinicians working at the Tavistock. The report found that the Tavistock’s gender identity clinic, GIDS, “is not fit for purpose” and some young patients “will live on with the damaging consequences.” Dr Bell said he felt “victimised for whistleblowing” by the Trust in the wake of the report and as a result “did not feel able to participate” in the initial High Court dispute. However, Dr Bell retired from the Trust earlier this month on January 15 and “is no longer subject to the same constraints,” the legal documents said. "There is evidence that staff members may be frightened of coming forwards," the documents continued. "Dr Bell, a highly eminent psychiatrist who until recently occupied a senior position with the Appellant, is now free from his employment and able to describe the concerns, which he investigated in some detail." Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Dingemans granted his application to intervene in the appeal, which will be heard over two days in April, while other groups, including the LGBT charity Stonewall, had their application denied. Lawyers for Dr Bell said he wants to tell the court about concerns that were raised to him by gender identity practitioners, including that “children may be ‘coached’, whether from parents, peers, or online resources, to provide rehearsed answers in response to particular questions.” The practitioners were also concerned that “highly complex factors” - including historic child abuse and family bereavement - can influence children’s attitudes towards gender, meaning puberty blockers is not always the best course of treatment. The landmark case on puberty blockers was first launched against the Trust by Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who began taking puberty blockers before deciding to reverse the process of changing gender. Ms Bell said the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male when she was 16. It was also brought by a woman who can only legally be identified as "Mrs A", the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl who is currently on the waiting list for treatment. At the initial High Court hearing in October, their lawyers said that children going through puberty are "not capable of properly understanding the nature and effects of hormone blockers". They argued there is "a very high likelihood" that children who start taking hormone blockers will later begin taking cross-sex hormones, which they say cause "irreversible changes", and that the NHS Trust offers "fairytale" promises to children because they are unable to give their consent to the sex-change process.

  • Hate crime charges added in gruesome Grindr attack on gay teen

    Holden White, a 19-year-old student in Louisiana, says police failed him.

  • Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died

    President Joe Biden made his first major foray outside the White House on Friday with a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to meet with wounded soldiers. Biden met with both active duty and retired service members receiving treatment at the facility, before touring the vaccine distribution center there. Biden has a long and personal history with the hospital, which treats thousands of military service members, veterans and their families.

  • Ukraine opens criminal case into meddling in U.S. election

    Ukraine has launched a criminal investigation into attempts to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said in a statement on the presidential website on Thursday. Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskiy's office, said Ukraine would do everything in its power to bring to justice forces within the country and outside it who tried to damage relations between Ukraine and the United States.

  • Ex-FBI lawyer gets no prison time for altering Carter Page email

    Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty to altering an email that was used to justify the surveillance of a campaign aide to former President Donald Trump, has received no prison time. Clinesmith on Friday was sentenced to 12 months probation by U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, but he will not have to serve any time in prison, Politico reports. He pleaded guilty to altering an email that was used to obtain a warrant to conduct surveillance on Carter Page, former Trump campaign aide, according to Axios. Clinesmith has acknowledged that he altered the email in 2017 to say that Page was "not a source" for the Central Intelligence Agency. "The statement, passed along as the FBI was applying for a third extension of surveillance of Page, made Page's actions seem more suspicious by downplaying his past cooperation with the CIA," Politico writes. "At the time, I believed that the information I was providing in the email was accurate," Clinesmith previously said at a hearing, per The New York Times. "But I am agreeing that the information I inserted into the email was not originally there, and I inserted that information." Clinesmith is the only person who has faced charges stemming from an investigation into the Trump-Russia probe's origins conducted by special counsel John Durham, Politico notes. According to The Associated Press, the judge on Friday said that "this conduct is the only stain on the defendant's character that I've been able to discern." More stories from theweek.comThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China could strip Hong Kong citizens of right to vote

    China could strip Hong Kongers of their right to vote if they opt to hold British-issued travel documents allowing them to resettle in the UK, experts said last night. The warning came after Beijing announced yon Friday that it would "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, through which a visa scheme opens on Sunday allowing them to move to Britain. The scheme - announced by Boris Johnson last year in the wake of Beijing's human rights clampdown in Hong Kong - is expected to be used by more than 300,000 people in the coming five years. Beijing’s foreign ministry declared that as of Sunday, it would no longer recognise the "so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions." The declaration thus far appears to be largely symbolic, because Hong Kongers also have their own Hong Kong passport and ID cards, which Beijing still recognises.

  • 12-year-old, teens accused in beating of Arlington officer ordered to remain in custody

    One of the four suspects is a 14-year-old girl who had a birthday this week.

  • Blair House guest quarters a temporary home for VP Harris

    Vice President Kamala Harris can’t beat the work commute. Asked what her first job would be, as she strolled the Inauguration Day parade route with her husband, Doug Emhoff, Harris told a reporter, “Walking to work.” Harris moved into Blair House the day after the Jan. 20 inauguration, said spokesperson Symone Sanders.

  • Analysis: Biden's climate change orders fast and furious, but lasting change will be harder

    U.S. President Joe Biden made quick work signing a slew of sweeping executive orders targeting climate change that ranged from freezing federal oil and gas leasing to eliminating the fossil fuel industry's lucrative subsidies. But making these moves permanent and powerful enough to help his administration achieve its goal of a zero-emissions economy by 2050 will be tough, grinding work, requiring big battles with Congress and industry. It also raises the stakes for the energy industry, which has benefited from the last decade's shale revolution to turn the United States into the world's biggest producer of oil and gas and reduce its dependence on foreign energy sources.