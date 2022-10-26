Charlotte firefighter describes moments when he helped save shooting victim’s life

A Charlotte firefighter happened to be in the right place at the right time when someone was shot in a busy Steele Creek shopping center earlier in October.

As police responded to the shooting at the Berewick Town Center, they discovered a firefighter was already there working to help save the victim’s life.

Now, for the first time since the shooting, that firefighter, Michael Cunningham, spoke to Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz. He said around the same time the shooting happened, he was walking out of a grocery store, when he saw what was happening and jumped into action.

Cunningham said he assessed the situation and rushed to help, saving a man’s life.

“I attribute it mostly to my training. We’ve had active shooter training, we’ve also been put in situations that make you feel uncomfortable. At that time, I knew it was my job as a firefighter to help and I did so, the best way I knew how,” he said.

According to police, the shooting happened after a botched Facebook Marketplace sale between two people. Investigators said the man who was trying to sell a stolen car shot the man who was trying to buy it.

Cunningham helped the victim until MEDIC got to the scene.

