These Charlotte food carts are among the best in America, according to Yelp

From restaurants to food halls and everything in between, it’s no secret that Charlotte has a long list of delicious places to eat. Now, some of the city’s fan-favorite food carts have also been recognized as some of the top spots in the country for street food.

Yelp released a list of the top 25 food carts in the U.S. based on “authentic and flavorful experiences” highlighted in reviews.

“Food carts are the unsung heroes of American street food. Simple, mobile, and packing a punch of flavors, these carts are a culinary staple across the nation,” the report says. “Despite their no-frills appearance and the frequent absence of fancy websites, these carts can dish out impressive, mouthwatering grub that’s worth celebrating.”

Of all the food carts across the U.S. dishing out hot dogs, pretzels, tacos and other street snacks, The Chili Man and Q’s Culinary Cart in Charlotte were ranked among the best.

The Chili Man has been a beloved street food spot for years. The local food cart is now run by Josh Parel, who took over after original owner Victor Werany retired back in 2020, CharlotteFive previously reported. But you can still enjoy the same iconic menu items at the cart, parked throughout uptown and other parts of the city.

The famous Chili Man hot dog stand in Uptown is known for their chili hot dogs.

“In a sea of mediocre street food, Chili Man stands out as a beacon for true street food loving citizens,” The Chili Man’s Yelp page says. “Homemade chili, home spiced mustard, ketchup and mayo, homemade original recipe BBQ sauces and even specially made Taco Sauce makes good dogs great and great dogs a mind numbing experience. Stop by for the food, stay around for the stories and lunacy that comes free with your meal.”

A Frito Pie Dog from The Chili Man’s hot dog cart with grilled chedder cheese, taco juice, chili, onion, jalepenos, sour cream, and crushed chili cheese Fritos.

The Chili Man also offers online ordering for pickup and delivery in uptown Charlotte. You can check the food cart’s schedule on its website or social media to see where the cart will be popping up next.

Q’s Culinary Cart opened a few years ago but has already become another popular spot for street food lovers in Charlotte. The local cart, run by Kwindarius “Q” Sapp, started out selling specialty hot dogs, chips and drinks. But two years later, Q expanded the menu to add burgers, sandwiches and more.

Q’s Culinary Cart offers specialty hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches and more.

“The topping combinations are more nontraditional. I’ve got a lot of different combinations and things I’ve created that you wouldn’t find anywhere but at my cart, and that’s what I wanted to stick to,” Sapp told CharlotteFive.

“It does feel good to be able to get recognition for the same work I feel like I’ve been putting out my whole career. … I plan on continuing doing what I’m doing, and hopefully more and more people get to come experience it.”

Q’s Culinary Cart pops up at various locations and events in and around Charlotte. You can check the food cart’s schedule on its social media.

Q’s Culinary Cart originally opened in 2020.

The two carts, which were also voted as some of the best hot dog spots in the city by CharlotteFive readers, were the only North Carolina food carts included in the report. You can find Yelp’s full list of the top food carts in the U.S. online at blog.yelp.com.