Charlotte football alumni give 49ers faithful something to watch in the NFL playoffs

While the city of Charlotte rejoices the end of a disastrous Carolina Panthers season, there are multiple Charlotte 49ers to watch if you’re tuning in to the start of the NFL Playoffs this weekend.

Charlotte, which played its first season of college football in 2013, has seen five alumni called in the NFL Draft over an 11-year span — not including multiple 49ers who have found their way onto professional rosters through free agency.

With Wild Card Weekend starting Saturday, there are four former 49ers to watch for across three teams, including Alex Highsmith and Larry Ogunjobi with Pittsburgh, Grant DuBose with Green Bay, and Markees Watts with Tampa Bay.

“It is incredible that four of our football alumni are playing in the NFL Playoffs,” Charlotte 49ers coach Biff Poggi said. “They are great representatives of our university and our program. While I did not coach them, I am very proud of them all.”

Here are the matchups to watch:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Sunday – 1:00 PM – CBS

The most notable 49er in the NFL is Alex Highsmith, a former walk-on turned All-American in his five years at Charlotte. Drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, Highsmith is making his third playoff appearance in four years and will be relied on to lead Pittsburgh’s pass rush against Josh Allen and the Bills with All-Pro edge T.J. Watt out for Sunday’s contest.

Highsmith’s first regular season game with a full NFL crowd came in Week 1 of 2021, against Allen and the Bills at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Highsmith said Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins is one of his toughest matchups early in his career, and he’ll match up with him for the fourth consecutive year Sunday.

“My first full-fan NFL experience couldn’t have been at a better place than Buffalo. Man, that place was crazy. It was off the chain,” Highsmith said on the Highway 49 Podcast. “(Dawkins) is really physical, and when he gets a grip on you, it’s hard to get off. He’s really technical with his sets and hands.”

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is stopped by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Following a career-best 63 tackle, 14.5 sack, and 5 forced fumble season in 2022-23, Highsmith inked a four-year, $68M extension to remain in Pittsburgh during the offseason. Although his sack numbers took a step back in his fourth year, Highsmith added a career-best two interceptions, including his first NFL touchdown on a pick-six to open the season. Highsmith has added to his quarterback pressures each season, totaling 69 in 2024.

Alongside Highsmith on Pittsburgh’s defensive line is Larry Ogunjobi, the first 49er to be drafted.

Ogunjobi was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 at 65th overall, the first player taken in the third round. Following four seasons in Cleveland and a Super Bowl appearance in his lone season with Cincinnati, Ogunjobi continued his AFC North tour, signing with the Steelers in 2022.

After signing a one-year, $8M prove-it deal with Pittsburgh, Ogunjobi inked a three-year, $28M deal to remain in black and gold through the conclusion of the 2025 season. Ogunjobi recorded 21 solo tackles from his defensive tackle position on the year, netting three sacks and a forced fumble, as well as career-highs in fumble recoveries and pass deflections with two each.

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – 4:30 PM – FOX

Grant DuBose, the most recent 49er to be drafted, heard his name called by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, landing with Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love. The Montgomery, Alabama native totaled 1,684 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns across two seasons at Charlotte, garnering Second-Team All-Conference USA Honors in 2022.

Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Grant DuBose (14) rushes past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.

DuBose dealt with a back injury prior to his rookie season and was limited in his preseason action, seeing snaps in two games. After recording three catches on five targets for 35 yards in the preseason, DuBose has spent much of the year with the Packers’ practice squad. The rookie was elevated to the Packers’ active roster for the first time in Green Bay’s win-or-go-home matchup with Chicago in Week 18, but did not see any action.

With wideouts Romeo Dobbs (Chest, limited practice), Jayden Reed (Chest, full practice), and Christian Watson (Hamstring, limited practice) all listed on the Packers’ injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup in Dallas, DuBose may be added to the active roster for the second-consecutive week.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday – 8:15 PM – ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

The lone undrafted 49er to make the playoffs is the program’s all-time sack leader, Markees Watts, who passed Highsmith with 21.5 sacks during his Charlotte tenure. Watts wasn’t among the 259 players to hear their name called in April’s 2023 NFL Draft and wasn’t a part of the 400-plus to sign as a free agent. Watts received two tryout contract offers with the New York Jets and the Buccaneers following free agency, initially hoping to land a spot on the off-season 90-man roster.

Dec 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Markees Watts (58) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Although it didn’t work out in New York, Tampa Bay coveted the 6-foot-1, 240-pound edge linebacker enough to make room for him on the roster. Ultimately, Watts impressed enough to land a spot on the Bucs’ 53-man active roster.

The Lancaster, South Carolina native made his regular-season NFL debut in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, where he turned in one tackle and one quarterback hit on Will Levis, which led to an interception.

“(Watts) has gone against Luke (Goedeke) and Tristan (Wirfs) every day,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told the media. “We give them the best pass rusher of the week, so he can give those guys work because he works hard nonstop. He’s been giving them fits. Because he’s been giving them fits and they’ve been blocking well in ballgames, a lot of that is a credit to him. We said he deserved a shot, let’s see what he does on Sunday. He went out and did the same thing. We really like where he’s at right now, and he’s coming along.”

Watts has seen action in seven games this season, recording four total tackles and four quarterback hurries, including his first NFL sack against Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints on New Year’s Eve.

Charlotte NFL drafted players

Player, Pos Round, Year Team Larry Ogunjobi, DL 3rd, 2017 Cleveland Browns Nate Davis, OL 3rd, 2019 Tennessee Titans Alex Highsmith, DE 3rd, 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Clark, OL 4th, 2020 New York Jets Grant DuBose, WR 7th, 2023 Green Bay Packers