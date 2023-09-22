Charlotte gas station shooting, robbery attempt ends with police chase; 5 arrested

Five suspects led officers on a 20-mile police chase after firing shots at a gas station just outside uptown Charlotte, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to calls about shots fired during an attempted robbery at the QuikTrip on North Graham Street and Dalton Avenue at about 12:30 p.m., according to CMPD’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police chased the car to Gibson Drive in Concord, where five suspects jumped and ran near City Pawn Shop on the corner of Church Street North, police said. Officers found a firearm they say someone threw from the car.

Police took five suspects into custody with help from Concord Police and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.