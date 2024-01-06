Charlotte getting $3.5 million to tackle lead paint hazards

The City of Charlotte is getting millions of dollars to address a lead paint problem.

Charlotte City Council will vote on Monday to accept $3,500,000 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funds will help homeowners test and remove lead hazards.

READ MORE: 9 Investigates: Is Charlotte safe from trains carrying toxic chemicals?

An estimated 39 percent of homes built in North Carolina before 1978 are at risk of containing lead-based paint, according to the National Center for Healthy Housing.

(WATCH: Channel 9 explores lead-testing policies in public schools)