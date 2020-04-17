Charlotte grocery store update: Masks, healthcare worker hours, one-way aisles, hiring

Grocery stores continue to update measures in stores to meet safety standards during the novel coronavirus crisis in the Charlotte area.

New this week, all retail stores including supermarkets began limiting the number of customers inside stores based on Gov. Roy Cooper’s enhanced social distancing order that went into effect April 13. Stores must limit the number of people inside to no more than 20% capacity or five people for every 1,000 square feet, and mark six feet of distance at checkout lines and counters.

Many grocery stores also are providing and encouraging workers and shoppers to wear masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending people wear face coverings in public to prevent the spread of the virus if someone is an asymptomatic carrier.

Mecklenburg County officials on Thursday said people should wear cloth face coverings when they go to grocery stores, pharmacies and other public places.

The Fresh Market, based in Greensboro, on Tuesday began requiring all guests to wear face coverings.

All other grocery stores are working to provide masks as supplies allow and encouraging employees to wear them, according to company websites.

Additional safety steps

More stores have been adding contactless options. While some are adding contactless pay, Salisbury-based Food Lion has added contactless To Go delivery of groceries. Groceries are left on a doorstep or back door, for example.

Food Lion and Publix also have begun marking store aisles as one way to further encourage social distancing.

Because of the chance to spread the coronavirus, warning signs addressing social distancing hang in the aisles and directional signs on the floors ask customers to all go the same direction in Publix grocery stores around Charlotte on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Several stores have adding special shopping hours for healthcare workers and first responders. Publix has dedicated two days of the week 8-9 p.m. Thursdays and 7-8 a.m. Fridays for first responders and hospital staff.

BJ’s Wholesale Clubs will start special hours for these essential workers on Sunday. First responders and healthcare workers can shop 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Sundays without a membership at that time, according to a company statement.

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Bi-Lo and Harveys Supermarket, on Monday night paid the grocery bills for thousands of health care professionals and first responders during the companywide designated shopping hours for these coronavirus frontline workers.

Walmart has launched another option, dedicating pickup hours from 7 to 8 a.m. daily for first responders, customers age 60 and older, and people with disabilities, according to a company press release.

Harris Teeter stores’ ExpressLane Online Shopping pickup from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays is for seniors only.

Grocery stores are still hiring to meet the demands of stocking supplies, cleanings and other necessary functions as an essential business.

Walmart announced Friday it is hiring 50,000 temporary workers to “support our current associates and customers in locations with specific needs.” The retail giant already hired 150,000 employees, including 5,800 in North Carolina stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Target has created a health checklist for workers. Like many stores, if an employee feels sick, has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher or shows other common symptoms, they are told to stay home, according to the company website.