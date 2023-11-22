Will any Charlotte grocery stores be open on Thanksgiving? Where to go on the holiday

While a lot of businesses will be closed for Thanksgiving, there are some stores you’ll be able to stop by if you need anything for the holiday.

Don’t count on Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s, Publix and Costco, but there’s some other local spots that will be open with adjusted holiday hours.

Whether you need to grab food, drinks or extra ingredients for your holiday feast, here’s a list of grocery and convenience stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:

Holiday hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Holiday hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Holiday hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Holiday hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Holiday hours: 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Holiday hours: 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Most pharmacies in the area will also be closed, but some will be open to shoppers during the holiday too. On Thanksgiving, most Walgreens locations will be closed, aside from the 24-hour locations. All non-24 hour CVS Pharmacy locations will also be closing early on Thanksgiving.