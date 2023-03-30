Charlotte’s gun violence toll since 2021: At least 73 kids, teens shot; 33 were killed

Reports of young people getting shot in our community just keep coming — month after month, year after year.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department doesn’t keep a publicly available tally of local children and teens struck by gunfire. So The Charlotte Observer assembled one, making the most accurate count we could.

What did we find? At least 73 local kids and teens have been shot since 2021. At least 33 died. Babies were among the youngest struck by bullets. The median age of minor-age kids shot was 15 years old.

Many, especially teenagers, were targeted. But some children were struck by stray bullets penetrating yards, homes and cars. Too often, very young children grabbed loaded guns, which state law says should be locked away from them.

The Observer compiled this list using Charlotte’s open database, incident reports, news reports and data from the national Gun Violence Archive.

Identifying shootings wasn’t always straightforward — police departments often classify fatal shootings as murders, but some incidents were described as negligent manslaughter or death investigations. Non-fatal shootings can be categorized as aggravated assault, robbery, weapon law violations and “all other offenses.”

Most of these events are corroborated with police reports, but some reports lack detail. In cases like these, the Observer used news reports to fill in the gaps.

There’s a power to seeing a list like this, we hope, sparse as it is. It reinforces the reality that gunfire has become a hazard to young people in our community. And the toll just keeps growing.

Tawanna Wilson wears a Mothers of Murder Offspring mask as she mourns her late child, Shawn Sinclair, at the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims on Friday September 23, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

2023

Jan. 1, shortly after midnight, Moretz Avenue : On New Year’s Day, officers were responded to a call about a shooting and discovered found 5-year-old Lyric Thomas dead. A preliminary investigation found the shooting was accidental, according to a press release.

Jan. 22, 11:32 a.m., William Reynolds Drive: A 15-year-old was fatally shot before noon by a 16-year-old. At a press conference the following day, police said the teens were “playing” with the gun before the shooting.

Feb. 12, 4 p.m., Coriander Court: 15-year-old Steven Gomez was shot while playing a video game, WSOC reported. Kendal Edward Morris, 32 was charged with involuntarily manslaughter.

Feb. 19, 4 p.m., Lynn Street: A 17-year-old died when a car drove up and opened fire on a group of people.

March 19, The Plaza: 16-year-old Jareese Florybert and one other person were fatally shot. A 16-year-old was charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

March 24, 1:30 a.m., Flagler Lane: A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a leg injury after multiple gunshots into his home.

William “Tre” Avery” was shot and killed in Charlotte, on March 29, 2022. A 14-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting, police told The Charlotte Observer at the time.

2022

Jan. 24, 7:48 p.m., Edsdale Place: A 16-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest by a family member, according to an incident report.

Jan. 31, 4:20 p.m., W. Sugar Creek Road: Someone fired into an shopping center resulting in an 11-year-old being injured, according to an incident report.

Feb. 11, 12:19 a.m., Charleston Place Lane: A 17-year-old called for help after someone walked up and shot him, an incident report says. Two bullets entered his home where his family members were present.

Feb. 18, 10:39 p.m., Mallard Park Drive: 15-year-old Martin Solano-Tashpulatova was shot by another teen. He later died of his injuries. His mother told WBTV she thought her son was planning to meet up with someone when he was shot. A 15-year-old was eventually charged.

March 14, 6:14 a.m., Copper Creek Court: A 16-year-old Garinger High student was shot while walking to school, according to WBTV.

March 15, 6:16 p.m., intersection of Fairwood and Baltimore Avenues: Kyrin Parker, age 14 , and a 13-year-old were shot in the Southside Homes area. Parker would later die at the hospital. He attended Randolph Middle School, The Observer reported.

March 26, 2:42 p.m., Sunset Road: 10-year-old Cherish Murphy was seriously injured when someone opened fire at a car wash.

March 28, 10:31 a.m., Oakdale Road: A 16-year-old was shot in the hand during an altercation with two other people, an incident report says. Another juvenile was injured and three people were charged for robbery, according to WCNC.

March 29, 11:35 a.m., intersection of Franklin Avenue and Olando Street: 17-year-old Tre Avery was shot multiple times. He would later die of his injuries at the hospital. A 14-year-old was charged for the murder, The Observer reported.

March 30, 2:53 p.m., Northstream Drive: A 16-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the chest.

April 30, 5:35 p.m., Wyalong Drive: Two teens fired multiple shots near a convenience store as seen on surveillance footage, resulting in another teen being injured.

May 17, 12:01 p.m., Deep Rock Circle: A shooting occurred in an apartment complex, resulting in an 9-year-old being injured. The child’s injuries were non-life-threatening, according to WBTV.

May 29, 5:35 p.m., First Run Court: Officers responded to a report of “an assault with a deadly weapon.” 15-year-old John Morales had been shot by two other teens. He later passed from his injuries.

June 4, 11:48 a.m., Leake Street: 17-year-old Andy Hernandez was shot by two other teens. He passed away on the scene. His family told WBTV that they’re now pushing to end gun violence. As of July 20, they were raising money for his funeral.

June 21, 8:19 p.m., Branchview Drive: Police say they received a call that a shootout was in progress. At least one teenager, who police identified as Jeferson Landaverde, died. He was 16 .

June 25, 8:12 p.m., Wallace Road: Q’arysnn Maske, 1-year-old, died from a gunshot wound to the head after “a firearm was accidentally discharged,” an incident report says. Her 7-year-old brother, who was holding her, was shot in the hand. Maske’s mother told WSOC that a family friend was supervising children at the home, and one child fired the gun. Child Protective Services and the Child Development Community Policing program were working with the family, police said.

June 27, 1:30 p.m., Holly Street: Two groups of people outside a residence started shooting at each other resulting in “numerous victims,” police say. Among them were a 1-year-old and a 16-year-old . A police report says that a 15-year-old also had minor injuries, though it is unclear if they were shot.

July 7, 6:54 a.m., Sofley Road: Someone called police to report a death in the area. Police found 17-year-old Vladimir Antonio-Garcia with a gunshot wound.

July 8, 2:52 a.m., Patriots Place Drive: Aalayah Fulmore, 13 , was shot in the abdomen by a stray bullet that was fired into her bedroom from the parking lot outside her mother’s apartment. She spent months in the hospital.

July 28, 2:57 a.m., Silver Arrow Road: A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot by an unknown person.

Aug. 29, 6:48 p.m., Wallace Road: A four-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting at his home.

Oct. 13, 7:54 p.m., Old Providence Road: A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were hospitalized after being shot by someone who also shot into a nearby vehicle and business, police said.

Nov. 2, 7:27 p.m., Charleston Place Lane: Police were dispatched to the home of 4-year-old Demario Warren after a call for medical assistance. Demario died from a gunshot. His father was charged for involuntary manslaughter and improper firearm storage.

Nov. 15, 7 p.m., Griers Grove Road : 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez was shot and killed in Fred Alexander Park. Two minor-aged suspects were charged with murder and other crimes, police said.

Nov. 30, 2:35 p.m., Lanza Drive: 17-year-old Nazhir Taylor died after getting shot shortly after exiting a school bus. Police arrested a minor-aged suspect on attempted first-degree murder and other charging, stating they intended to seek a first-degree murder charge.

Dec. 21, Westwinds Court: A 13-year-old was shot in the chest by another minor. The weapon involved was a “ghost gun,” or a gun without serial numbers. Drug and weapon law charges were issued.

The parents of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa are comforted by family and community members during a memorial gathering for their son on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Asiah was shot to death Sept. 7, 2021 during a drive-by shooting. Shooters fired a barrage of 150 bullets into the family’s Charlotte home.

2021