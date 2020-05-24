Charlotte had four shootings and a stabbing overnight, leaving one dead, nine injured

Charlotte police reported four shootings and one stabbing in a little more than two hours late Saturday, leaving one person dead and nine injured.

In the night’s first reported shooting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called at 8:33 p.m. to the 2100 Block of Newland Road. A man was shot once in the upper back and transported to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to a police report.

Six people were injured in the second Saturday shooting, reported at 8:58 p.m. in the 4900 block of Albemarle Road. One person had life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report. The other five victims had injuries that are not life-threatening.

The shooting started with a social gathering that ended in an argument, police say.

Police arrived as a crowd of people were leaving, according to the report. CMPD then got calls that shooting victims were arriving at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health’s Presbyterian Hospital.

The third Saturday night shooting also started with an argument, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. The victim and the shooter knew each other.

Police were called to Hovis Road at 9:03 p.m. Saturday and told the victim had been taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, where the victim was pronounced dead.

CMPD identified the victim as 29-year-old Demario Tillman.

Police have charged Darryanna Hearn, 27, with murder in Tillman’s shooting. Hearn surrendered herself Sunday to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to another shooting at 9:57 p.m. on North Tryon Street, where an argument between two men ended in an exchange of gunfire, police say.

One man had non-life-threatening injuries.

At 10:38 p.m., police were called to a stabbing on Glasgow Road. Two men who knew each other got into a fight, police say. One man had a knife and stabbed the other man in the face, police reported.

The victim has serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

No arrests in the cases have been reported.