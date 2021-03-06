Charlotte high school football scores, how Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

Langston Wertz Jr.
How the Sweet 16 fared

Rk.

Team (Cl)

Rec

This week

Next Week

1.

Vance (4A)

1-0

vs Hopewell at Hough, Sat.

Mooresville

2.

Richmond Sr. (4A)

1-0

d. Pinecrest 42-35

Jack Britt

3.

Charlotte Catholic (3A)

1-1

lost 7-3 to Weddington

Sun Valley

4.

Weddington (3A)

2-0

beat Charlotte Catholic 7-3

Piedmont

5.

Shelby (2A)

2-0

d. R-S Central 38-22

Chase

6.

Butler (4A)

2-0

d. Porter Ridge 42-21

Myers Park

7.

Kings Mountain (4A)

1-0

at North Gaston, ppd

Hunter Huss

8.

Crest (3A)

2-0

d. Stuart Cramer 55-24

Ashbrook

9.

AL Brown (3A)

2-0

d. Central Cabarrus 30-29 OT

Cox Mill

10.

Burns (3A)

2-0

d. Chase 14-0

East Rutherford

11.

Hibriten (2A)

2-0

d. West Caldwell 62-6

at Fred T. Foard

12.

Myers Park (4A)

2-0

d. Rocky River 35-9

at Butler

13.

Salisbury (2A)

1-1

lost 20-13 to Oak Grove

at Lexington

14.

Hough (4A)

2-0

d. Mooresville 37-6

at Lake Norman

15.

Hickory Ridge (4A)

2-0

d. Garinger 46-0

at Rocky River

16.

Mallard Creek (4A)

0-2

lost 28-24 to Lake Norman

vs. W. Charlotte, Waddell

This Week’s Results

I-Meck 4A

Lake Norman 28, Mallard Creek 24

Hough 37, Mooresville 6

West Charlotte 24, North Mecklenburg 12

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Harding, ppd, March 16

Olympic 28, South Mecklenburg 3

Providence 27, Berry 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler 42, Porter Ridge 21

Hickory Ridge 46, Garinger 0

Independence 15, East Mecklenburg 9

Myers Park 35, Rocky River 9

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County 14, 71st 8

Lumberton at Jack Britt, late

Richmond Senior 42, Pinecrest 35

Scotland County 41, Purnell Swett 0

Northwestern 3A-4A

Watauga 21, Alexander Central 7

Freedom 28, Hickory 16

McDowell 21, St. Stephens 18

Big South 3A

Crest 55, Stuart Cramer 24

Kings Mountain at North Gaston, ppd

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown 30, Central Cabarrus 29 OT

West Cabarrus 16, Cox Mill 0

Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus, 6

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson 31, Piedmont 10

Monroe 33, Marvin Ridge 17

Parkwood 36, Sun Valley 19

Weddington 7, Charlotte Catholic 3

Central Carolina 2A

Oak Grove 20, Salisbury 13

South Rowan at East Davidson, 7

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill 32, Fred T. Foard 7

Draughn at Patton, 7

East Burke 43, West Iredell 6

Hibriten 62, West Caldwell 6

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln 41, Lincolnton 0

Maiden 21, West Lincoln 20

Newton-Conover 32, Bandys 14

Southwestern 2A

Burns 14, Chase 0

Shelby 38, R-S Central 22

South Point 44, East Gaston 6

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City 18, Union Academy 6

Christ the King at Mountain Island Charter, late

Pine Lake Prep 46, Cherryville 7

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Rowan 44, South Stanly 18

North Stanly 24, North Moore 15

Nonconference

Bishop McGuinness at Community School of Davidson, late

CD Owen 47, East Henderson 0

Concord 41, Central Academy 0

Davie County 35, West Rowan 7

Forest Hills 14, Union Pines 12

Goldsboro 21, Anson 7

Mount Pleasant 27, Jesse Carson 21

North Lincoln 34, West Mecklenburg 0

Polk County 49, East Rutherford 14

Ronald Reagan 44, South Iredell 16

Statesville 27, South Caldwell 18

South Stokes 21, South Davidson 6

Thomas Jefferson 21, East Rowan 6

Postponed/Canceled

Avery County at North Iredell

Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Kings Mountain at North Gaston, 7

Saturday

I-Meck 4A

Vance vs. Hopewell, at Hough High, 7

Big South 3A

Ashbrook vs. Forestview at Stuart Cramer, 2

Central Carolina 2A

North Davidson at Thomasville, 1

Next Week’s Schedule

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg, 7

Hough at Lake Norman, 7

Mallard Creek vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field, 7

Mooresville at Vance, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Berry Academy at Olympic, 7

South Mecklenburg at Providence, 7

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg at Garinger, 7

Hickory Ridge at Rocky River, 7

Myers Park at Butler, 7

Porter Ridge at Independence, 7

Sandhills 4A

Jack Britt at Richmond Senior, 6

Pinecrest at Purnell Swett, 7

Scotland County at Hoke County, 7

Seventy-First at Lumberton, 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at Alexander Central, 7

McDowell at South Caldwell, 7

Watauga at Hickory, 7

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Crest, 7

Hunter Huss at Kings Mountain, 7

North Gaston at Forestview, 7

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at West Rowan, 7

Jesse Carson at North Iredell, 7

South Iredell at Statesville, 6:30

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus, 6

Concord at West Cabarrus, 6

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown, 6

Southern Carolina 3A

Monroe at Cuthbertson, 7

Parkwood at Marvin Ridge, 7

Piedmont at Weddington, 7

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic, 7

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County at Montgomery Central, 6:30

Central Academy at Mount Pleasant, 6:30

Forest Hills at West Stanly, 6:30

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at Central Davidson, 7

Ledford at North Davidson, 6:30

Salisbury at Lexington, 7

Thomasville at South Rowan, 7

West Davidson at Oak Grove, 7

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at Draughn, 7

Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, 7

Patton at East Burke, 7

West Iredell at West Caldwell, 7

South Fork 2A

Lincolnton at Bandys, 7

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 7

North Lincoln at East Lincoln, 7

Southwestern 2A

Chase at Shelby, 7

East Rutherford at Burns, 7

R-S Central at East Gaston, 7

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Ashe County at North Wilkes, 6:30

Starmount at East Wilkes, 7

West Wilkes at Alleghany, 7

Wilkes Central at Elkin, 6

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Mitchell County, 7

Polk County at Madison County, 7

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville at Highland Tech, 6:30

Community School of Davidson at Union Academy, 6:30

Pine Lake Prep at Christ the King, 6:30

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mountain Island Charter, 6:30

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at North Rowan, 6:30

South Davidson at North Stanly, 6:30

South Stanly at North Moore, 6:30

Nonconference

Bessemer City at St. Stephens, 7

Harding at Jay M. Robinson, 6

South Point at Stuart Cramer, 7

Canceled/Postponed

Avery County at Mountain Heritage

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions vs. South Carolina Spartans, at Rock Hill, 6

