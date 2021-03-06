Charlotte high school football scores, how Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 fared
Rk.
Team (Cl)
Rec
This week
Next Week
1.
Vance (4A)
1-0
vs Hopewell at Hough, Sat.
Mooresville
2.
Richmond Sr. (4A)
1-0
d. Pinecrest 42-35
Jack Britt
3.
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
1-1
lost 7-3 to Weddington
Sun Valley
4.
Weddington (3A)
2-0
beat Charlotte Catholic 7-3
Piedmont
5.
Shelby (2A)
2-0
d. R-S Central 38-22
Chase
6.
Butler (4A)
2-0
d. Porter Ridge 42-21
Myers Park
7.
Kings Mountain (4A)
1-0
at North Gaston, ppd
Hunter Huss
8.
Crest (3A)
2-0
d. Stuart Cramer 55-24
Ashbrook
9.
AL Brown (3A)
2-0
d. Central Cabarrus 30-29 OT
Cox Mill
10.
Burns (3A)
2-0
d. Chase 14-0
East Rutherford
11.
Hibriten (2A)
2-0
d. West Caldwell 62-6
at Fred T. Foard
12.
Myers Park (4A)
2-0
d. Rocky River 35-9
at Butler
13.
Salisbury (2A)
1-1
lost 20-13 to Oak Grove
at Lexington
14.
Hough (4A)
2-0
d. Mooresville 37-6
at Lake Norman
15.
Hickory Ridge (4A)
2-0
d. Garinger 46-0
at Rocky River
16.
Mallard Creek (4A)
0-2
lost 28-24 to Lake Norman
vs. W. Charlotte, Waddell
This Week’s Results
I-Meck 4A
Lake Norman 28, Mallard Creek 24
Hough 37, Mooresville 6
West Charlotte 24, North Mecklenburg 12
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at Harding, ppd, March 16
Olympic 28, South Mecklenburg 3
Providence 27, Berry 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler 42, Porter Ridge 21
Hickory Ridge 46, Garinger 0
Independence 15, East Mecklenburg 9
Myers Park 35, Rocky River 9
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County 14, 71st 8
Lumberton at Jack Britt, late
Richmond Senior 42, Pinecrest 35
Scotland County 41, Purnell Swett 0
Northwestern 3A-4A
Watauga 21, Alexander Central 7
Freedom 28, Hickory 16
McDowell 21, St. Stephens 18
Big South 3A
Crest 55, Stuart Cramer 24
Kings Mountain at North Gaston, ppd
South Piedmont 3A
A.L. Brown 30, Central Cabarrus 29 OT
West Cabarrus 16, Cox Mill 0
Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus, 6
Southern Carolina 3A
Cuthbertson 31, Piedmont 10
Monroe 33, Marvin Ridge 17
Parkwood 36, Sun Valley 19
Weddington 7, Charlotte Catholic 3
Central Carolina 2A
Oak Grove 20, Salisbury 13
South Rowan at East Davidson, 7
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill 32, Fred T. Foard 7
Draughn at Patton, 7
East Burke 43, West Iredell 6
Hibriten 62, West Caldwell 6
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln 41, Lincolnton 0
Maiden 21, West Lincoln 20
Newton-Conover 32, Bandys 14
Southwestern 2A
Burns 14, Chase 0
Shelby 38, R-S Central 22
South Point 44, East Gaston 6
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City 18, Union Academy 6
Christ the King at Mountain Island Charter, late
Pine Lake Prep 46, Cherryville 7
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Rowan 44, South Stanly 18
North Stanly 24, North Moore 15
Nonconference
Bishop McGuinness at Community School of Davidson, late
CD Owen 47, East Henderson 0
Concord 41, Central Academy 0
Davie County 35, West Rowan 7
Forest Hills 14, Union Pines 12
Goldsboro 21, Anson 7
Mount Pleasant 27, Jesse Carson 21
North Lincoln 34, West Mecklenburg 0
Polk County 49, East Rutherford 14
Ronald Reagan 44, South Iredell 16
Statesville 27, South Caldwell 18
South Stokes 21, South Davidson 6
Thomas Jefferson 21, East Rowan 6
Postponed/Canceled
Avery County at North Iredell
Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Kings Mountain at North Gaston, 7
Saturday
I-Meck 4A
Vance vs. Hopewell, at Hough High, 7
Big South 3A
Ashbrook vs. Forestview at Stuart Cramer, 2
Central Carolina 2A
North Davidson at Thomasville, 1
Next Week’s Schedule
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at North Mecklenburg, 7
Hough at Lake Norman, 7
Mallard Creek vs. West Charlotte, at Waddell field, 7
Mooresville at Vance, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Berry Academy at Olympic, 7
South Mecklenburg at Providence, 7
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg at Garinger, 7
Hickory Ridge at Rocky River, 7
Myers Park at Butler, 7
Porter Ridge at Independence, 7
Sandhills 4A
Jack Britt at Richmond Senior, 6
Pinecrest at Purnell Swett, 7
Scotland County at Hoke County, 7
Seventy-First at Lumberton, 7
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at Alexander Central, 7
McDowell at South Caldwell, 7
Watauga at Hickory, 7
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Crest, 7
Hunter Huss at Kings Mountain, 7
North Gaston at Forestview, 7
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at West Rowan, 7
Jesse Carson at North Iredell, 7
South Iredell at Statesville, 6:30
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus, 6
Concord at West Cabarrus, 6
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown, 6
Southern Carolina 3A
Monroe at Cuthbertson, 7
Parkwood at Marvin Ridge, 7
Piedmont at Weddington, 7
Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic, 7
Rocky River 2A-3A
Anson County at Montgomery Central, 6:30
Central Academy at Mount Pleasant, 6:30
Forest Hills at West Stanly, 6:30
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson at Central Davidson, 7
Ledford at North Davidson, 6:30
Salisbury at Lexington, 7
Thomasville at South Rowan, 7
West Davidson at Oak Grove, 7
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at Draughn, 7
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, 7
Patton at East Burke, 7
West Iredell at West Caldwell, 7
South Fork 2A
Lincolnton at Bandys, 7
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 7
North Lincoln at East Lincoln, 7
Southwestern 2A
Chase at Shelby, 7
East Rutherford at Burns, 7
R-S Central at East Gaston, 7
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Ashe County at North Wilkes, 6:30
Starmount at East Wilkes, 7
West Wilkes at Alleghany, 7
Wilkes Central at Elkin, 6
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
C.D. Owen at Mitchell County, 7
Polk County at Madison County, 7
Southern Piedmont 1A
Cherryville at Highland Tech, 6:30
Community School of Davidson at Union Academy, 6:30
Pine Lake Prep at Christ the King, 6:30
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mountain Island Charter, 6:30
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at North Rowan, 6:30
South Davidson at North Stanly, 6:30
South Stanly at North Moore, 6:30
Nonconference
Bessemer City at St. Stephens, 7
Harding at Jay M. Robinson, 6
South Point at Stuart Cramer, 7
Canceled/Postponed
Avery County at Mountain Heritage
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions vs. South Carolina Spartans, at Rock Hill, 6