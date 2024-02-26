Charlotte is home to 3 of the ‘most outstanding’ hotels in the world, Forbes says

As a major city in North Carolina, there are several hotels in the Charlotte area, and a few have been recognized as some of the best in the world.

Every year, Forbes Travel Guide announces its annual Star Awards of the best luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises across the globe.

Out of more than 2,000 properties, 8 in North Carolina made this year’s list of ‘most outstanding’ hotels, including three in Charlotte:

The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel

The Ivey’s Hotel

The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte.

“Travel was highly anticipated to have a strong year and the new winners on our 2024 list reflect the increased efforts properties are making to deliver elevated guest experiences,” said Amanda Frasier, president of ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list demonstrates the evolving focus the discerning traveler has on well-being and the desire for authentic destination-centric itineraries.”

Location: 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28277

Gallery Restaurant, located inside The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, is decorated with pieces from Awaken Gallery. Courtesy of The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte

Described as having ‘modern Southern elegance,’ The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel was highly rated for its design and amenities for guests.

“Even though The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel sits in a tiny area of south Charlotte near shops, restaurants and business parks, it feels removed from the city fray. The green, leafy setting makes you want to slow your pace and escape for a bit,” the Forbes report says.

“You can do that with a round on the championship golf course, some play on the two lighted tennis courts, a swim the indoor and outdoor pools, a treatment in the spa, a meal at Recommended Gallery Restaurant or simply with a glass of Scotch in the lobby terrace overlooking the greens.”

The Gallery Restaurant, the upscale Southern restaurant inside the hotel, also made Forbes’ Star Awards list of the best restaurants worldwide.

Location: 127 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

There are 47 different rooms for guests to stay in at The Ivey’s Hotel. Peyton Lea

The Ivey’s Hotel, whose building was originally home to a department store for 90 years, is located in the heart of uptown Charlotte.

“The Ivey’s Hotel exudes a Paris-meets-Southern-charm aesthetic,” the report says. “Though with three places to dine and drink and a secret library to explore, there’s plenty to do at the 47-room property. For example, all guests are welcome to join the daily, complimentary wine social in the lounge. Or shop in the boutique, which sells Sunday Citizen throws, Panier des Sens essential oils, jewelry and more.”

The boutique hotel, which was transformed and opened in 2017, is also near several museums and popular parks in the city center.

Location: 201 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202

The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte recently opened a new Southern restaurant called The Fifth Fork. Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte

Multiple Ritz-Carlton hotels were honored as Star Award winners this year, but the Charlotte property was praised for being a hot spot in uptown.

“The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte has a vegetated roof, its own beehives, a spa with organic and eco-friendly treatments, a hybrid house car and complimentary bicycles (with a bike valet, this is a luxury hotel after all),” the report says.

“The hotel has become the place in town to see and be seen. This is where crowds gather in the lobby’s adjacent bar before Charlotte Hornets games or unwind after the Quail Hollow Championship in the sleek yet ultra-comfortable K Lounge every spring.”

The luxury hotel, nestled in uptown Charlotte, also has a dessert bar, boutique and tasting room, a speakeasy-inspired cocktail bar and a new Southern restaurant called The Fifth Fork.

Want to check out the full list of Forbes Travel Guide’s 2024 Star Award winners? You can read more about all of the honorees online at forbestravelguide.com.