Charlotte homicide victim found close to Eastway police station

A person was found dead near the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Eastway Division station early Monday morning. The person, whose name has not been released, had been shot, according to CMPD.

Officers responded to assist Medic in the 1600 block of Merry Oaks Road, which is near Central Avenue and Eastway Drive, police said in a news release. The victim was found at 5:30 a.m., and was unresponsive by the time first responders arrived.

No arrests have been made. According to CMPD, a homicide investigation is underway.

There have been at least 47 homicides in the city this year, according to police data compiled by The Charlotte Observer.

Monday morning’s shooting comes after a 1-year-old was fatally shot in the 7100 block of Wallace Road near the Parkwood Apartments in east Charlotte, the Observer previously reported. A 7-year-old was also injured in this shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Information can be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.