The Charlotte Hornets blew up most of their team in 2 weeks. Will it make a difference?

The Charlotte Hornets spent the final hours before the trade deadline scorching the earth around their current team.

And given that team is currently 10-40 and one of the worst in the NBA, that’s a good thing.

Charlotte had already traded Terry Rozier on Jan. 23, and then they shipped out P.J. Washington and Gordon Hayward on Thursday in two separate deals. They didn’t trade Miles Bridges, which is too bad, but they did get back a couple of future No. 1 picks and a couple of players who grew up in Charlotte — Grant Williams and Seth Curry.

Yes… Seth Curry. It has been Seth’s older brother Steph who has been rumored for years to be a candidate to play for the Hornets at the end of his career, but Charlotte instead got the younger Curry brother.

On the plus side, Seth can really shoot, just like his Dad, Dell, and his older brother. And the Hornets now can field a team with all North Carolina connections on the court: Curry, Williams, Cody Martin (N.C. State), Leaky Black (UNC) and Mark Williams (Duke).

You can argue about various segments of this flurry of moves by the Hornets, but surely no one will argue this:

Moving on from Hayward is a good thing.

Hayward, signed to a four-year, $120-million contract by the Hornets in 2020 and then quickly began getting hurt all the time.

Well, not really, all the time — 41.3% of the time.

It only seemed like more.

The Hornets always acted shocked when Hayward got hurt again for one reason or another, calling it a freaky injury or something like that. But freakiness must have been a character trait of Hayward’s body. Has been for quite a while. Let’s remember, the Hornets knew when they gave Hayward that $120 million that he had missed the entire 2017-18 season with Boston due to a serious leg injury.

So Hayward was a nice guy who happened to be a bust because he couldn’t stay on the court. Signed to help Charlotte win, he never got that done. To be fair, no one else has either since 2016, which was the last time the Hornets made the playoffs.

Injured Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward stands along the baseline with his teammates during first half action against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Hayward missed 41.3 percent of the games in his four years with the Hornets.

Now they’ve missed the playoffs for eight seasons straight. That’s the longest current streak in NBA history. Even on nights where somebody scores 40 points — and lately that’s been Bridges, who has done it twice in a row — the Hornets still lose.

Here’s why it’s too bad that Bridges didn’t get traded (he has a no-trade clause, so that made it harder).

As I’ve written before, I’ve never been thrilled with the idea that the Hornets re-signed Bridges after the player missed an entire NBA season due to off-court issues. Now he’s lighting it up, but for a Hornets team that is still losing. The Hornets have struck me as pretty amoral throughout this entire process, and I’d just as soon Bridges find a new contract somewhere else for the 2024-25 season.

For now, though, he’s one of the guys the Hornets didn’t trade.

As for next season, which is what this is all about now, LaMelo Ball (spectacular, but with his own injury problems) and rookie Brandon Miller (Charlotte’s brightest light this season) will be the nucleus. Williams should also be a long-term starter at center.

The rest? We’ll see.

When I think of the Hornets over the past eight years, mostly what I think of is the churn. To everything: Churn, churn, churn.

There is a season: Churn, churn, churn.

The Byrds sang that as “Turn, turn, turn,” but you get what I mean.

The Hornets play, they make a trade, they don’t make the postseason. They try to fix the roster in the offseason. They play, they lose…. Rinse and repeat.

This latest series of trades?

You just don’t know yet. You can’t know. The two first-round picks are so far in the future. The salary-cap room all depends on what you do with it.

Seth Curry, playing for Philadelphia in 2021, launches a shot against Charlotte. Curry was traded to the Hornets Thursday.

Seth Curry can shoot and Williams can help some, but will they make a real difference?

Hayward couldn’t. Rozier couldn’t. Washington couldn’t.

It’s been a long slog for the Hornets, who also waived former first-round pick James Bouknight Thursday.

Maybe they’re at the end of something bad.

But maybe they’re just in the middle of it.

I like that they’re trying something, though. Because the current formula isn’t working, just like it hasn’t really worked for the past eight years.