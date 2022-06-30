Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested in Los Angeles, Channel 9 learned

Channel 9 has learned that police have arrested Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges.

Bridges turned himself in to Los Angeles police on charges of felony domestic violence, TMZ reports.

Thursday morning, we obtained the police report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. According to the county jail’s website, Bridges was arrested on a felony charge, but it doesn’t say what the charge is.

Channel 9 is working to confirm TMZ’s reporting that a woman told officers she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical, and that her injuries required medical attention.

Bridges is currently out of jail on a $130,000 bond.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte Hornets for comment, but have not heard back at this point.

