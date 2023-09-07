Charlotte Hornets plan to honor two fan favorites during anniversary nights celebrations

The Charlotte Hornets will honor a pair of fan favorites during their 35th season.

Baron Davis and Gerald Wallace will each be recognized as part of the franchise’s eight anniversary nights, the team announced Thursday. Davis’ moment in the spotlight comes first when the Hornets welcome the New York Knicks on Nov. 18, and Wallace is scheduled to get his recognition on Feb. 10 when the Hornets host Memphis.

Each will have a halftime ceremony to celebrate and acknowledge their tenure in Charlotte and the first 5,000 fans entering Spectrum Center on each of those nights will receive commemorative posters of Davis and Wallace.

Former Charlotte Bobcats All-Star Gerald Wallace waves to the crowd as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

During those matchups — and the other six scheduled anniversary nights, which includes the season opener against Atlanta on Oct. 25 — the Hornets will wear the new teal Classic Edition uniform with features similar to the look the team wore from 1997-2002. Former Charlotte greats, along with other specific game-inspired elements and themes, will pay homage to the Hornets’ evolution since the franchise’s inception in 1988.

Davis was a key figure with the Hornets after being selected third overall in 1999. He averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals while helping guide Charlotte to the playoffs in three straight seasons prior to the franchise’s move to New Orleans. The two-time Charlotte All-Star currently sits atop the franchise’s leaderboard in assists per game and steals per game, and also ranks fifth in total assists and seventh in steals.

Charlotte Hornet’s Baron Davis celebrates with teammates ELden Campbell and David Wesley after the Hornets beat the Orlando Magic 100-110 in overtime during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on April 27, 2002, at the TD Waterhouse Center in Orlando, FL. Baron Davis had a triple-double and finished with 33-points. PATRICK SCHNEIDER/Charlotte Observer

Wallace played seven seasons in Charlotte and still ranks among the franchise’s career leaders in defensive rebounds (first), steals (second), free throws made (second), points (third), rebounds (third),field goals (fourth), blocks (fourth), minutes played (fourth) and offensive rebounds (fifth). The 2010 All-Star averaged 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in the 454 games he logged for the then-called Bobcats.

Hornets Annivsary Nights schedule

Date: Opponent/time (Giveaway, if any)

Oct. 25: Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Opening night t-shirt)

Nov. 18: New York, 6 p.m. (Baron Davis poster)

Dec. 2: Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Jan. 26: Houston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10: Memphis, 7 p.m. (Gerald Wallace poster)

Feb. 29: Milwaukee, 7 p.m. (Baron Davis/LaMelo Ball/Muggsy Bogues nesting dolls)

March 15: Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Apr. 1: Boston, 7 p.m