Charlotte Hornets pointed to NBA play-in; what would that mean to them in late May?

Rick Bonnell
·2 min read

If the Charlotte Hornets end up in the NBA’s new play-in format, what will that mean?

It’s certainly germane to explore: The Hornets are on a four-game losing streak heading into Sunday night’s home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. That has dropped them from fourth in the Eastern Conference standings to eighth. The Hornets are trying to break a four-season streak without a playoff appearance.

Finishing seventh or eighth in either NBA conference no longer guarantees a team a best-of-seven playoff series. Instead, the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th teams will briefly play each other to complete the eight-team playoff draw in the East and West.

What Hornets fans need to know:

Why is finishing sixth or better now so important?

Because teams seventh through 10th in each conference now would play between one and three games after the regular season to decide their fate.

The NBA did a more limited play-in in the COVID-19 bubble that completed last season. While NBA owners unanimously approved this format on a one-season basis, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently called it “an enormous mistake” in hindsight in an interview with ESPN.

What is the format?

The teams with the seventh- and eighth-best winning percentages in each conference will play one game (at the No. 7 team’s home arena). The winner of that game becomes the seventh playoff seed.

The ninth- and 10th-place teams similarly play each other, with the winner of that game advancing to play the loser of the 7-8 game.

The winner of one game between the loser of the 7-8 game and the winner of the 9-10 game advances to be the 8th and final seed in the best-of-7 playoff draw.

Had the regular season concluded with Saturday’s games, the Hornets (eighth-best record in the East) would have played at the Miami Heat in the 7-8 game. The Indiana Pacers would have hosted either the Chicago Bulls or Washington Wizards (tied in record at 23-33) in the 9-10 game.

When do these play-in games happen?

The NBA has blocked out May 18 through May 21 for these play-in games in each conference, before best-of-7 playoff series begin. The 72-game regular season ends May 16.

What happens to teams in the play-in, but not the playoffs?

They are considered non-playoff teams, and will get chances in the draft lottery. The NBA will line up the 14 teams not in the playoff draw in inverse order of regular-season record to establish draft-lottery chances. The draft lottery is scheduled for June 22, with the draft July 29.

Is this play-in now permanent?

Not necessarily. NBA owners approved this format for this season only to examine its merit.

    There will be no gun salute to mark the Queen’s 95th birthday on Wednesday as she continues to mourn the loss of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. For the second consecutive year, the traditional 41-gun and 21-gun salutes in Hyde Park and the Tower of London on April 21 have been cancelled, the Ministry of Defence said. Her Majesty will continue to observe a period of mourning until Friday and as such, is understood to be reluctant to mark this year’s anniversary. She is expected to enjoy a quiet lunch with close family members at Windsor Castle, the details of which will remain private. The Royal family’s social media channels will likely be the only commemoration of the Queen turning 95. Royal sources suggested that even before the Duke’s death on April 9, the Queen had not wanted her forthcoming birthday to be marked in any meaningful way. She was keen for the focus to be on his 100th birthday celebrations, which would have taken place on June 10, one said. Last year, the salute was cancelled in line with the Queen’s wishes that no "special measures" were taken while the pandemic continued. The monarch will no doubt spend time on Wednesday in quiet reflection, remembering last year’s birthday, spent with her husband at Windsor during the first lockdown, as they isolated together. The Queen’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, which was due to have taken place on June 12, was cancelled in March for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic. Before the Duke’s death, Buckingham Palace had been considering a smaller event within the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, in line with last year's ceremony. Last summer, an event described as a "mini Trooping" was held at Windsor, led by the Welsh Guards and massed Bands of the Household Division, to the clear delight of Her Majesty. The annual Garter service, also usually held in June, has also been cancelled. While the Queen is determined to continue carrying out some solo engagements, she is thought unlikely to undertake anything in public in the coming weeks. However, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that she will attend the state opening of parliament at the Palace of Westminster on May 11, one of the key events in her diary, when she is due to be accompanied by the Prince of Wales.