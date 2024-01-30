Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller selected to 2024 Rising Stars competition

Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller will be taking part in this year’s NBA Al-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, according to a release.

Miller has been selected to the 2024 Panini Rising Stars competition that is set for Feb. 16. The game showcases top young talent from around the league.

Miller, the Hornets’ 2023 second-overall draft pick, is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. Miller has tallied 11 20-point outings this season, tied for second-most among rookies.

The NBA announced #Hornets rookie Brandon Miller has been selected to the Rising Stars competition during All-Star weekend.



Miller is one of two rooks this year to rank in the top-10 among first-year players in points/rebounds/assists/steals/blocks per game (Victor Wembanyama). pic.twitter.com/txhhuyxcQV — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) January 30, 2024

The Rising Stars Game will be broadcasted on TNT ON Feb. 16 at 9:30 p.m.

