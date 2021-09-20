Charlotte Hornets filled a roster spot Monday, which is bad news for LiAngelo Ball

With training camp right around the corner, the Charlotte Hornets added another player to the mix Monday.

They signed Xavier Sneed, who impressed the coaching staff at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Sneed averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and two assists in four games during summer league. That was good enough to earn Sneed an Exhibit 10 contract, per a league source, meaning it gives him an invite to training camp.

Sneed appeared in 13 games last season for the G League Greensboro Swarm, averaging 8.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He was a four-year player at Kansas State. His signing puts the roster at 20, likely leaving little wiggle room for fan favorite LiAngelo Ball to elbow his way into the conversation.

The Hornets tip off their preseason training next Tuesday following Monday’s media day. Their preseason opener comes against Oklahoma City on Oct. 4 and the first of two home preseason games is scheduled for Oct. 7 vs. Memphis.