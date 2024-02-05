Charlotte Hornets’ Smith, Black talk path to NBA from Concord

Charlotte Hornets players Ish Smith and Leaky Black both grew up in Concord. Though their paths did not cross much growing up, the two are getting to know each other very well while playing for the same NBA team.

“Concord is small, so for you to have two NBA players to be from the same area, same town, is pretty special,” Ish Smith said.

ALSO READ: Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller selected to 2024 Rising Stars competition

Smith, 35, was ready to hang it up before he came to play for Charlotte. Now, Smith has been able to guide Black, who is just 24-years-old.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown spoke to Smith and Black about their careers and the chance to put the Concord area on the map.

>> In the video at the top of the page, watch the full interview with Smith and Black.

(WATCH BELOW: Carolina Panthers introduce new head coach, GM)