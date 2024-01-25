Charlotte Hornets trade tiers: Which players could be on the move by Feb. 8 deadline?

In case it wasn’t already clear enough with Terry Rozier’s departure, there’s no denying the Charlotte Hornets are open for business after losing to the Detroit Pistons.

While they aren’t taking an “everything must go” approach, the winds of change are about to blow through the roster over the coming days leading up to the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8.

“We are further down the road than if we were rebuilding,” president of basketball operations/general manager Mitch Kupchak said after trading Rozier. “But I think we have a group of young players that have experience, I think some players that have shown, even though they are very young, that their future is bright and I also feel that we have veterans that are under contract that are also valuable.”

Translation: let those fingers do the dialing. Inquiries are welcome.

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) and forward Miles Bridges (0) celebrate after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves quarter at Target Center.

With the deadline approaching and the Hornets trying to shake things up, here’s a look at the roster and the possibility of each player being dealt:

Could be traded

James Bouknight

An injury in training camp put him behind the curve early and he’s been mostly buried on the bench since. The Hornets declined to pick up the fourth-year option on his contract, making him a prime candidate to find a new locale. Otherwise, he’s just going to continue staying planted in roster purgatory.

His situation is extremely tricky for a variety of reasons, including his ability to veto any destination he doesn’t like. Ownership has to determine if he’s a part of the future, because if he’s not it could be in the best interest to move him and get something in return, as opposed to watching him leave as an unrestricted free agent in July. Considering the public fallout that occurred once they brought him back, to simply let him leave without compensation doesn’t make a whole lot of business sense.

Not much has to be said about why he’s the most logical candidate to be headed elsewhere. But to recap: his massive contract finally expires after the season and the Hornets will attempt to use his $31.5 million salary to land an asset or two. Problem is, he’s hurt and hasn’t been on the court since straining his left calf on Dec. 26. He’s sat out the past 14 games and it’s safe to wonder if he’s already played his final game with the Hornets.

Nick Richards

Filling in for Mark Williams for the better part of the last two months has put more of a spotlight on the fourth-year big man. While he’s not going to blow you away with his game, he’s proven to be serviceable and could be a decent addition or stopgap for a playoff team seeking to fortify things on the interior. His economical contract — which has two years and $10 million left on it with the final season in 2025-26 non-guaranteed — is also a huge bonus.

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) go for the rebound in the first half at Little Caesars Arena.

Although the Concord native probably wouldn’t be thrilled since he prefers to be closer to his family in North Carolina and appears ready to hang up his sneakers after the season, any contending team can use a knowledgeable veteran who knows how to win. Plus, remember he does hold the record for number of teams played for.

PJ Washington

Asked to be a chameleon of sorts and play power forward and center depending on the matchup, his versatility is something that could be coveted by other teams around the league. He’s a reserve player making starter money, and that’s an unusual thing for a team like the Hornets.

Unlikely to be moved

Even though he’s shown bits and pieces in his mostly emergency minutes because of the Hornets’ rash of injuries, he doesn’t have a whole lot of value and would be better served if he has another year to develop.

Cody Martin

After being sidelined for the bulk of the 2022-23 campaign and the first 26 games of this season, he finally returned in December and is still knocking off most of the rust he accumulated. It’d be difficult for the Hornets to get back anything of substance because teams probably can’t measure his worth because of all the games he’s missed.

Hornets guard Cody Martin takes the ball tp the hoop during the game against the Spurs at Spectrum Center on Friday, January 19, 2024.

He’s had a lot of opportunities to put his stamp on things with increased playing time due to the Hornets’ number of injuries, but hasn’t taken advantage.

He could have been had by any team prior to signing his two-way deal on Dec. 14 and he’s needed at the moment as insurance with the uncertainty surrounding Mark Williams’ availability.

Frank Ntilikina

Unable to showcase anything this season after fracturing his left tibia in the preseason finale, no one will be calling about Ntilikina because of question marks about his health and offensive struggles.

Initially tabbed to spend a good number of days in the G League, he’s been a spark and is barely scratching the surface. His combination of athleticism and knack for knocking down shots from deep should make him part of the team’s young core moving forward.

Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) dribbles in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

JT Thor

Besides being a potential throw in to assist in matching salaries, he doesn’t possess much value.

Not going anywhere

He’s as untouchable as they come being he’s the face of the franchise. He’s the guy the team is supposed to be built around, taking his strengths and finding others to compliment them. In this market, luring superstar players is difficult if not impossible. So, when you land one in the draft, it’s imperative to not only keep him, but do whatever you can to enhance his abilities to help push the team forward.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles in the second half against the Detroit Piston at Little Caesars Arena.

Brandon Miller

He’s been one of a few bright spots in the otherwise dismal season for the Hornets. At least the Hornets can be pleased they appear to have made the right choice at No. 2 overall in the draft last June. The whole debate about whether they should’ve picked Scoot Henderson or Miller looks really silly in hindsight. He’s drawn rave reviews and his ability on both sides of the ball is a rare talent. He has all the goods to have a solid career.

Mark Williams

Although he’s injured and has been out since December with back problems, he’s the player the Hornets have been searching for to lock down the interior for years. His length makes him a perfect rim protector and his skill set is difficult to replace. He also seems to compliment Ball well and they could become a dynamic pick-and-roll duo.