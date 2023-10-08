Charlotte keeps playoff hopes alive, prevents Fire from clinching spot with 2-0 victory

CHICAGO (AP) — Ashley Westwood scored the only goal Kristijan Kahlina would need in the first half and Charlotte FC defeated Chicago 2-0 on Saturday night, keeping its playoff hopes alive while preventing the Fire from clinching a postseason berth.

Westwood found the net for a third time this season, scoring unassisted in the 23rd minute to give Charlotte (9-11-12) the lead for good. Kahlina finished with three saves to earn his fifth clean sheet of the season. Karol Swiderski added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 58th minute. It was his 12th netter of the campaign. He became the first Charlotte player to score in three straight league matches.

Chris Brady turned away three shots for Chicago (10-13-10).

All three previous meetings ended in come-from-behind victories — two by Charlotte.

Charlotte returns to action on Oct. 18 at Inter Miami. The Fire travel to play New York City FC on Oct. 21.

