Charlotte Knights up for sale

The Charlotte Knights are exploring a potential sale and could command a price of as much as $100 million, based on recent comparable deals. The news was first reported by the Charlotte Business Journal.

The Knights are the Triple A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Hickory businessman Don Beaver, 83, bought the minor-league club in 1997. Beaver paid an inflation-adjusted $20 million for the team. He owns 90% of the Knights; Bill Allen, who owns the other 10%, is also selling his interest.

In a statement sent to Channel 9, the Knights said they have already seen interest from potential buyers. The prospective buyers have also shown interest in Truist Field.

Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski told CBJ that the team has begun seeking offers, though no transaction is imminent. Rajkowski added that Beaver and Allen believe the time is right to transition to new ownership, but they are under no financial pressure to sell unless the price is right.

“The Charlotte Knights have notified Major League Baseball that they will begin the process of exploring the potential sale of the team,” the statement from the team reads. “A few prospective interested parties have inquired about the team and the ballpark. We want to vet the interested groups to see if a sale makes sense for Don Beaver and his family. The Knights have been a tremendous asset to the Greater Charlotte Region and we are committed to continuing that legacy for years to come.”

