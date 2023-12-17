Charlotte Latvala: A catchy jingle says it all

Charlotte Latvala

My husband and I were recently binging “Only Murders in the Building” (highly recommend, by the way). It’s on Hulu, which seems to have endless commercials even though we (or possibly someone related to us) pay for it.

Side note: I have given up trying to keep track of streaming services — which ones we have, who pays for them, how many were free trials we forgot to cancel. They simply materialize out of nowhere, like mysterious figures beckoning us into a shadowy world of recurring payments that seem small at first glance but become snowballish in nature as time moves on. We are too weary to fight it anymore; we have just accepted streaming confusion as our lot in life.

Anyway. My husband and I heard the opening notes of one particular ad and turned to each other: “Oh, Oh, Oh, Ozempic!” we sang in unison.

Why? Because we are oldish, and we recognize the tune from the 1970s hit from whence it sprang. Because it strikes us both as funny. Most importantly, because this is what marriage is like after 30 years.

Singing along to pharmaceutical jingles.

Of course, that’s not all. You also reference TV ads from your formative days, which have been submerged in your brain for 40 or 50 years just waiting for a chance to resurface. So you find yourself saying, “I’d rather fight than switch” out of the blue, or “He likes it! Hey Mikey!” or even “My husband — some hotshot!” while your adult children stare at you with concern. You can almost see the texts going back and forth in their group chat: “Mom and Dad are becoming incoherent. I think there may be something really wrong with them this time.”

That’s quite possible. Because after you’ve been married 30 years, it’s also a law that you must communicate in terrible accents now and then, for absolutely no reason. You feel compelled to throw the occasional Arnold Schwarzenegger “I’ll be back” into the mix. Saying “second breakfast” in a hobbit’s voice certainly never gets old. Neither does commanding: “Make it so, Number One” when you get in the car together.

Note: Many years ago my husband won me over with his fantastic Sean Connery impression, which in hindsight was just him saying “Yesshh” in a lower register than his normal voice. But still. It worked. And to this day appears in our regular conversations.

As parents, our communication style also includes pulling chestnuts from the stockpile of kid quotes. We both pronounce the word “interesting” as “intatresting” because one of our children used to say it thusly. “Busketti” for spaghetti, “topessor” for professor, and for whatever reason, “bupa” for cucumber — the list goes on.

After 30 years of marriage, you no longer finish each other’s sentences because truly, who needs sentences? By this time you pretty much know what the other person is thinking.

And a catchy jingle or two says it all anyway.

Charlotte is a columnist for The Times. You can reach her at charlottelatvala@gmail.com.

