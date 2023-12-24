Charlotte Latvala: Fond Christmas moments and surprising gifts

Charlotte Latvala

Merry Christmas Eve.

To those of you who start celebrating Nov. 1, wrap up the shopping a week later, and store your decorations in nifty organizing containers — well, congratulations.

To those frantically scouring your house for the last roll of Scotch tape and looking at a half-decorated Christmas tree — I salute you. You are the wind beneath my wings.

Which leads me to this week’s question: Where did my children come from? They have become organized, sensible people uninterested in a last-minute scramble.

“This year, we should do a Google doc where everyone writes down ideas for gifts,” said one of them, months ago. “Then when you buy a present for someone, you take it off the list.”

Great idea. Avoids so many complications. Way to go. Everyone agreed. Everyone but me.

“Won’t that take all the fun out of it?” I said. “There won’t be any surprises.”

“That’s the point.”

“But there won’t be any last-minute craziness. We may as well just buy a gift for ourselves.”

We’re all adults, they assured me. Won’t it be better for everyone to get what they really want? Shipped conveniently to their apartments? (My two older children will be home at various points during the next month, but neither will be here for Christmas Day.)

I see the point. Sort of. But I also feel cheated out of the most enjoyable part of Christmas morning — seeing them rip open the gift wrap to reveal something completely unexpected and perfect.

In fact, my fondest Christmas moments are the years with the most surprising gifts.

There was the year we shocked our younger daughter with great orchestra seats to “The Music Man” in New York City. (Never mind it was 2019 and little did we know Broadway was about to shut down for a year and a half.)

Or when our older daughter (a huge Lord of the Rings fan) went to school in New York, and I tracked down an artist who did maps in the style of Tolkien, customized to whatever location you requested. The result was a hand-drawn map of the Bronx that is still one of her most cherished possessions.

Another year — possibly my crowning achievement — I surreptitiously gathered a bunch of old concert ticket stubs from my husband’s drawer and got them framed. (Tom Petty at the Civic Arena for $9.75! Boz Scaggs, $7.50!) Was it a hassle? Was it pricey? Did the look on his face when he opened it make everything worthwhile? Yes, yes, and yes.

Of course, things can go horribly wrong with surprise gifts. Duplicate items, wrong sizes, and other misfires can occur. With the best of intentions, you can totally misjudge the desires and tastes of the people you know best.

We won’t have any of that this year, not with our Google doc system.

Am I a little sad? Maybe.

Will I stick to the list? Well, it’s not Christmas yet, so I really can’t say.

Charlotte is a columnist for The Times. You can reach her at charlottelatvala@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Charlotte Latvala: Fond Christmas moments and surprising gifts