Charlotte lawyers upset over bond hearing changes + Panthers Frank Reich hands over play-calling duties
Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Monday!
Let’s get right to the news.
1. ‘Save it for the judge?’ Charlotte lawyers upset as courts change bond hearings
Some leading attorneys are upset at a change made by Mecklenburg County’s top district court judge.
Facing stretched resources, the judge has done away with a decades-old staple in the local criminal defense system: bond hearings.
Ryan Oehrli with more on the changes.
2. Panthers head coach Frank Reich gives up calling plays. Here’s who will take over.
The Carolina Panthers are 0-6 and decided it’s time to make some changes.
Head coach Frank Reich confirmed reports this morning that he would be handing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown moving forward. “The timing is right,” Reich said.
Mike Kaye has more on what to expect from Brown’s play calling.
3. Can you drive a car or motorcycle without a muffler? What NC law says
One of the first things many car enthusiasts do when they get a new set of wheels is remove the muffler.
Its removal can improve the vehicle’s performance by slightly increasing its horsepower by allowing higher levels of exhaust fumes to leave the engine. But is the part’s removal legal here in North Carolina?
Evan Moore explains.
4. ‘Scary’ Terry back? Hornets’ Rozier insists he is: ‘Last year was really a reality check’
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is in a newfound place.
He’s stepping into an important position that’s impossible to ignore: a leader. He’s also focused on putting together a bounce-back season and becoming even more multifaceted.
Rod Boone on the potential return of “Scary Terry.”
---
