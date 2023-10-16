Charlotte lawyers upset over bond hearing changes + Panthers Frank Reich hands over play-calling duties

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Monday!

Some leading attorneys are upset at a change made by Mecklenburg County’s top district court judge.

Facing stretched resources, the judge has done away with a decades-old staple in the local criminal defense system: bond hearings.

Ryan Oehrli with more on the changes.

The Carolina Panthers are 0-6 and decided it’s time to make some changes.

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed reports this morning that he would be handing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown moving forward. “The timing is right,” Reich said.

Mike Kaye has more on what to expect from Brown’s play calling.

One of the first things many car enthusiasts do when they get a new set of wheels is remove the muffler.

Its removal can improve the vehicle’s performance by slightly increasing its horsepower by allowing higher levels of exhaust fumes to leave the engine. But is the part’s removal legal here in North Carolina?

Evan Moore explains.

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is in a newfound place.

He’s stepping into an important position that’s impossible to ignore: a leader. He’s also focused on putting together a bounce-back season and becoming even more multifaceted.

Rod Boone on the potential return of “Scary Terry.”

