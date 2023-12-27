Charlotte liquor store hours for New Year’s: when and where to buy holiday booze

It’s almost time to ring in the new year, but you’ll need to plan ahead if you want to bring out the bubbly for the ball drop.

Like a lot of other major holidays, North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores will be closed on New Year’s Day. With New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday, you won’t be able to go to an ABC store for liquor then either.

“No ABC store shall be open, and no ABC store employee shall sell alcoholic beverages, on any Sunday, New Year’s Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, or Christmas Day,” the ABC Commission of North Carolina website says. “A local board may otherwise determine the days on which its stores shall be closed.”

▪ ABC store hours: Even though all ABC stores in Mecklenburg County will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, they will be open during regular hours Dec. 26-Dec. 30 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

[RELATED: Ring in 2024 in style with these New Year’s Eve parties, dinner specials in Charlotte]

While you won’t be able to get liquor on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, some grocery and convenience stores will be open if you want to grab any beer or wine. Here are the hours for grocery stores in Charlotte for the holiday weekend:

Charlotte grocery store hours during holiday weekend

Aldi: Open on New Year’s Eve with modified hours depending on location. Closed on New Year’s Day.

Costco: Open on New Year’s Eve until 5 p.m. Closed on New Year’s Day.

Food Lion: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day during regular business hours.

Harris Teeter: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day during regular business hours.

Lowes Foods: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day during regular business hours.

Publix: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day until 9 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Open on New Year’s Eve until 6 p.m. Closed on New Year’s Day.

Target: Most locations will be open on New Year’s Eve until 9 p.m. Stores will be open during regular business hours on New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s: Open on New Year’s Eve until 5 p.m. Closed on New Year’s Day.

Whole Foods: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with modified hours depending on location.