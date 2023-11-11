Charlotte mall shopper pistol-whipped by man trying to steal his car, police say

A Charlotte mall shopper was pistol-whipped on Friday evening after he chanced upon someone trying to steal his car and the pair fought, police said.

“A struggle ensued, and the suspect fired one shot” in the parking lot of Charlotte Premium Outlets on New Fashion Way in Steele Creek, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Twitter just before 6:30 p.m.

The assailant was in the shopper’s car at the time, police said.

When officers arrived just after 5 p.m., “witnesses stated that two males were fighting in the parking lot, when shots were heard,” CMPD said.

No one was shot, police said. No arrest has been made, but police said they were “continuing to heavily zone check and monitor the area as well as the parking lots.”

CMPD said it will release more information “as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.