Charlotte mall tightens weekend curfew restrictions for teens on its property

Teenagers hanging out at Northlake Mall will need an adult with them earlier on weekends under the north Charlotte mall’s expanded curfew policy.

Beginning Aug. 13, Northlake’s Youth Supervision Policy will start at 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the mall announced Tuesday. That’s two hours earlier than the current policy, which the mall implemented in 2009.

Under the policy, visitors 17 and under must be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older.

The policy aims “to ensure all guests can enjoy a safe, pleasant, family friendly shopping environment,” the mall said in a statement.

Northlake’s announcement comes days after another Charlotte-area mall implemented its own teen supervision rules.

Concord Mills’ new policy started last Friday, the Observer previously reported. Under the policy, anyone younger than age 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult, age 21 or older, after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Eastridge Mall in Gastonia also requires anyone 17 and younger to be with a guardian starting at 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Incidents at malls

Charlotte-area malls have seen a number of fights and shooting in recent years:

▪ In June, an altercation in the parking lot outside of the AMC 24 movie theater in Concord Mills led to a shooting that left one person injured, Concord police said.

▪ On May 1, authorities said two men faced charges after shooting each other at Carolina Place. The men had shot one another after an altercation in the mall, and both were injured in the shooting, Pineville police said at the time.

▪ A juvenile was charged with the attempted murder of another youth following the March 20 shooting inside Northlake Mall, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at the time.

▪ In January 2019, a 24-year-old Charlotte man was shot and killed at Carolina Place mall in Pineville after a fight inside a store, authorities had said.

▪ In December 2019, a teen was killed and two others were hurt after shots were fired in the Concord Mills parking lot near Dave & Buster’s. A stray bullet fatally struck 13-year-old Aveanna Propst. Last month, her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the mall and its owner, Simon Property Group, among others.

