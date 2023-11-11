Charlotte man accused of attacking postal workers

A Charlotte man is facing federal charges accused of attacking two U.S. postal workers on the same day, according to an indictment.

ALSO READ: $50K reward offered for information after postal worker kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint

Dujuan McNeil is accused of attacking the employees in June while they were working.

Channel 9 asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more information and where it happened.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Caldwell County postal worker airlifted to hospital after dog attack