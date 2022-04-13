Charlotte man accused of making incendiary devices for use in potential riots

A south Charlotte man is under investigation after the FBI accused him of creating explosive devices.

A warrant claims the man’s roommate took his concerns to police. The roommate said he was asked to buy chemicals for him and that he shown a disc-like device that ignited in his yard that could cause chemical burns.

Investigators seized multiple explosive devices from the home.

After a warrant was served yesterday, a SCLT man accused by the FBI of making incendiary devices just did an interview through his door with me. He claims he never intended to hurt anyone. He says he was just interested in them and some of this was for security business @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/kQkhSloIyB — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 13, 2022

The investigation is ongoing.

