Charlotte man arrested for attempted truck theft from Denver business, deputies say

A man has been arrested after attempting to steal a truck from a used car dealership in Denver, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Jabriaun Dontae Anderson, 31, of Charlotte, is accused of the attempting to steal a 2014 Ford F-250 from Adams Automotive Group earlier this week, deputies said.

Deputies said they responded to the 7100 block of Campground Road on Tuesday after the business owner was alerted to the crime by an alarm system and surveillance.

When the owner arrived at the business, he saw the suspect leaving in a white van. According to deputies, the owner followed the suspect while calling law enforcement. He followed the man to Gaston County before giving up on the chase.

After a brief investigation, deputies said they found items left at the scene that led them to Anderson.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday after officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stopped him in the van he fled from the attempted theft in, deputies said.

Anderson was served warrants for felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and felony attempted larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was also served warrants out of Mecklenburg County and is now being held in the Mecklenburg County jail, the sheriff’s office said.

