Charlotte man arrested after leading police on 2-county chase

A 27-year-old Charlotte man was arrested after taking off during a traffic stop and leading police on a two-county chase Thursday night, Gaston County police said.

2 in custody for shooting involving wrecker, Gaston County police say

Officers tried to stop a 2012 Dodge Charger at about 9 p.m. on McAdenville Road near Belmont for registration and insurance violations.

The driver, Malcolm Jamal Smith, drove off and hit another vehicle.

Officers followed Smith onto Interstate 85 into Mecklenburg County.

Smith exited onto Billy Graham Parkway where he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guard rail.

#BREAKING Gaston County officials have confirmed that their officers were involved in a pursuit that ended near Billy Graham Parkway. We’re working to learn what lead up to the incident. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/TtKEn4sTYU — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) January 5, 2024

Smith jumped out and ran away and officers chased him.

The suspect fired a handgun before throwing it off an overpass, police said.

Smith was caught and arrested. Officers did not fire their weapons.

There were pills and two pounds of marijuana in Smith’s backpack, police said.

The gun was also found. There was another pistol in his car.

Smith was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, multiple drug charges, and driving offenses.

He was booked into the Gaston County Jail and issued a $500,000 secured bond.