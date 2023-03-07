Charlotte man arrested after protests at site of proposed Atlanta police training center

A man from Charlotte is one of 23 people who face domestic terrorism charges after violent protests broke out at the site of a proposed law enforcement training facility in Atlanta.

The violence started around 5:30 p.m. during a music festival in the area where officials plan to build the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, according to police and WSB-TV.

James Mariscano, of Charlotte, was among those charged and is facing domestic terrorism charges, Channel 9 has learned.

Mariscano was arrested in Charlotte in June 2020 during the George Floyd protests. A video showed officers taking Mariscano down. At that time, police charged him with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting.

