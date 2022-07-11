Charlotte man charged with DUI after fatal I-77 crash in Chester County SC

A Charlotte man is charged with DUI after a fatal collision Sunday in South Carolina on Interstate 77 in Chester County, officials said.

Jason C. Palmer, 35, is charged with felony DUI resulting in death from the crash that happened around 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 67, according to a release from Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A van driven by Palmer collided with an SUV with three people in it, Pye said. The SUV went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, Pye said.

A rear-seat passenger in the SUV died in the wreck, Pye said. The driver of the SUV and another passenger were hurt and taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital in Rock Hill, Pye said.

Palmer was booked into the Chester County jail after the collision and is awaiting a first court appearance on the charge of DUI, according to Pye and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office jail Web site.

The charge is a felony that carries up to 25 years in prison for a conviction under South Carolina law.

The name and residence of the person who was killed has not yet been released by the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the S.C. Department of Public Safety.