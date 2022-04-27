Charlotte man charged with York County SC murder after assault victim dies, Sheriff says

A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after a victim of a March assault at a Lake Wylie, SC, restaurant parking lot died from his injuries, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Rodney Lee Guy II, 26, of Charlotte, was served an arrest warrant for murder Wednesday at the Moss Justice Center in York, according to a news release from Cpl. Johnathan Gilbert of the sheriff’s office.

The assault happened March 6 in the parking lot of Papa Doc’s, the release stated. The victim was hospitalized and later died, the statement said. The cause of death was determined to be homicide, deputies said in the release.

In the release, sheriff deputies said Guy was developed as a suspect during the investigation.

The victim has not been identified by the sheriff’s office or the York County Coroner.

The incident is next to Lake Wylie near the Buster Boyd Bridge that spans the lake on S.C. 49 at the North Carolina state line.

