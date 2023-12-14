Charlotte man convicted of sex trafficking 15-year-old girl

A 33-year-old Charlotte man was convicted of sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Batten engaged in a conspiracy to sex traffic the teen girl in North Carolina and South Carolina from July 2021 through December 2021, according to court documents, witness testimony, and trial evidence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman trafficked missing girl, 15, for sex in Charlotte, Fort Mill

Batten, who was, at times, helped Kristi Heather King, 33, of Locust, posted advertisements of the girl on “commercial sex websites, arranged the minor victim’s sexual encounters with customers, and booked hotel rooms where the encounters took place,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Batten kept almost all the money the victim earned from the sexual encounters, according to trial evidence.

He also used various physical and psychological ways to control the girl, including branding her with tattoos.

“Batten took advantage of a vulnerable 15-year-old girl who turned to him out of desperation and exploited her in the worst way – for profit,” said U.S. Attorney Dena J. King in a news release. “My office will not allow our children to be traded as commodities and sold for sex. With the help of our law enforcement partners, we will continue to investigate and prosecute human trafficking crimes, hold offenders accountable, and more importantly identify, rescue, and support victims.”

Batten was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, one count of sex trafficking of a minor, and one count of transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in commercial sexual activity.

Batten remains in federal custody and is facing the possibility of life in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

On Nov. 9, his co-conspirator, King, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sex traffic the minor victim and is awaiting sentencing.

VIDEO: Prosecutors: Woman trafficked missing girl, 15, for sex in Charlotte, Fort Mill