Charlotte man dies of gunshot wounds after police find him in University City area

A man found shot near a shopping center in northeast Charlotte early Tuesday has died, police said. He is the city’s 52nd homicide victim this year, police data show.

Around 1 a.m., a witness showed officers a man on the ground who had been shot multiple times in the 9500 block of Pinnacle Drive, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police news release. That’s off West Mallard Creek Church Road.

Medic took 27-year-old Fuaad Maerua Ali of Charlotte to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

The investigation into Ali’s death is active and ongoing.

Police have not released information on a possible motive or suspect.

There were 47 homicides at this point a year ago, CMPD data show.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story.